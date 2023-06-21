News & Insights

Markets
ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Set To Join S&P SmallCap 600

June 21, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) on Wednesday announced that it is set to join S&P SmallCap 600.

The company will be replacing Ranger Oil Corp in the S&P SmallCap 600, which will be effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, June 23.

Ranger Oil Corp was acquired by Baytex Energy Corp in a deal that closed today.

Wednesday the stock closed at $14.55 in regular trading hours, up 8.28 or $1.11 a share, on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.