Arbor Realty Trust Set To Join S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) on Wednesday announced that it is set to join S&P SmallCap 600.

The company will be replacing Ranger Oil Corp in the S&P SmallCap 600, which will be effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, June 23.

Ranger Oil Corp was acquired by Baytex Energy Corp in a deal that closed today.

Wednesday the stock closed at $14.55 in regular trading hours, up 8.28 or $1.11 a share, on the New York Stock Exchange.

