Arbor Realty Trust Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRD) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are down about 11%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
Funds Holding SOJB
SAVE shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.