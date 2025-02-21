Arbor Realty Trust Q4 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) reported net income for the fourth quarter of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to net income of $91.7 million, or $0.48 per share, prior year. Distributable earnings was $81.6 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.51 per share, a year ago. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income declined to $82.9 million from $103.6 million, a year ago. Total other revenue was $68.8 million compared to $85.3 million.

