Arbor Realty Trust Prices Offering Of $500 Mln Of 7.875% Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) announced that its subsidiary, Arbor Realty SR Inc., has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% Senior Notes due 2030 in a private offering. The Notes will be the senior, unsecured obligations of the Issuer and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior, unsecured basis by Arbor.

The offering is expected to close on July 9, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Arbor Realty SR intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to refinance, redeem or otherwise repay Arbors remaining outstanding 7.50% Convertible Notes due 2025 and use any remaining proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

