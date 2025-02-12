Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 21, 2025

Arbor Realty Trust will announce Q4 2024 results on February 21, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 21, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, with a live webcast available on the company's investor relations website. Participants can join the call by phone using specific domestic and international numbers, and a replay will be accessible until February 28, 2025. Arbor Realty Trust, headquartered in New York, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in loan origination and servicing for various types of real estate assets, including multifamily and single-family rental portfolios. The company is recognized as a leading lender by major institutions and maintains a strong commitment to client service and customized financial solutions.

Potential Positives

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to informing stakeholders about its financial performance.

The company will host a conference call, providing an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with the management team and gain insights into the company’s operations and strategies.

Arbor Realty Trust's strong position as a leading lender for government-sponsored enterprise products suggests robust business operations and credibility in the market.

The availability of a live webcast and replay for the conference call reflects Arbor's commitment to accessibility and shareholder engagement.

Potential Negatives

Scheduled financial results release may indicate a lack of immediacy in addressing potential issues or uncertainties within the company, raising concerns among investors.

FAQ

When will Arbor Realty Trust release its Q4 2024 financial results?

Arbor Realty Trust will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 21, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is theearnings conference callfor Arbor Realty Trust?

The conference call to review the results will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 21, 2025.

How can I access the Arbor Realty Trustearnings call

You can access the call via a live webcast on the investor relations section of Arbor's website or by phone.

What are the dial-in numbers for theearnings call

The domestic dial-in number is (800) 579-2543, and the international number is (785) 424-1789.

Is there a replay available for the Arbor Realty Trust conference call?

Yes, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2025, using specific replay phone numbers.

$ABR Insider Trading Activity

$ABR insiders have traded $ABR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM C GREEN has made 6 purchases buying 15,988 shares for an estimated $215,354 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID ERWIN FRIEDMAN (CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod) has made 2 purchases buying 1,775 shares for an estimated $23,229 and 0 sales.

$ABR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $ABR stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release fourth quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 21, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 21, 2025.





A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ424 when prompted by the operator.





A telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-0866 for domestic callers and (402) 220-0662 for international callers.









About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.











Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.



(NYSE:



ABR



) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading



Fannie Mae DUS®



lender,



Freddie Mac Optigo®



Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes



bridge



,



CMBS



,



mezzanine



, and



preferred equity



loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.







Contact:







Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.





Investor Relations





516-506-4200







InvestorRelations@arbor.com





