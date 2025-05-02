Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $0.16 Earnings per Share and $0.30 Dividend Declaration

Arbor Realty Trust reports Q1 2025 net income of $30.4 million, $0.30 dividend, and $1.15 billion repurchase facility closed.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. announced its first-quarter financial results for 2025, reporting a GAAP net income of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, down from $57.9 million and $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The company's distributable earnings were $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, which excludes $7.1 million in realized losses from property sales. Arbor declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share and closed a $1.15 billion repurchase facility to enhance liquidity and leverage. The firm reported a servicing portfolio of approximately $33.48 billion and agency loan origination of $605.9 million. Additionally, the structured loan portfolio stood at about $11.49 billion with significant originations and runoff. The company has seen an increase in non-performing loans, with a total unpaid principal balance exceeding $511 million as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

GAAP net income of $0.16 per diluted common share, demonstrating profitability despite challenging market conditions.

Declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Closed on a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility, enhancing liquidity by approximately $80 million and improving leverage.

Maintained a significant servicing portfolio of approximately $33.48 billion, showcasing strong operational capacity in mortgage servicing.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased significantly to $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to $57.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Distributable earnings fell to $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, which is a decrease from $96.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, the same quarter last year, suggesting weakened operational performance.

Foreclosed on seven non-performing loans for a total of $196.7 million, indicating ongoing challenges in loan performance and asset quality.

FAQ

What were Arbor Realty Trust's net income results for Q1 2025?

Arbor Realty Trust reported a net income of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share for Q1 2025.

How did Arbor's distributable earnings change in Q1 2025?

The distributable earnings for Q1 2025 were $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, down from $96.7 million in Q1 2024.

What cash dividend did Arbor Realty Trust declare for Q1 2025?

The company declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 30, 2025.

How much was the new repurchase facility closed by Arbor Realty Trust?

Arbor Realty Trust closed a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility to unwind two CLO vehicles, enhancing liquidity and leverage.

What was the total servicing portfolio of Arbor Realty Trust as of March 31, 2025?

The company's servicing portfolio totaled approximately $33.48 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Full Release







Company Highlights:











GAAP net income of $0.16 per diluted common share



Distributable earnings



1



of $0.28, or $0.31 per diluted common share, excluding $7.1 million of realized losses from the sale of two real estate owned properties that were previously reserved



Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share



Closed on a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility to unwind in full two CLO vehicles; enhancing leverage, reducing pricing and generated ~$80 million of additional liquidity



Servicing portfolio of ~$33.48 billion, agency loan originations of $605.9 million



Structured loan portfolio of ~$11.49 billion, originations of $747.1 million and runoff of $421.9 million



Foreclosed on seven non-performing loans as real estate owned assets totaling $196.7 million











UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $57.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to $96.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.









Agency Business













Loan Origination Platform



















Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)

















Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Fannie Mae





$





357,811













$





556,676













Freddie Mac









178,020

















675,244













Private Label









44,925

















27,650













FHA









16,041

















119,050













SFR-Fixed Rate









9,111

















—













Total Originations





$





605,908













$





1,378,620

































Total Loan Sales





$





730,854













$





1,270,048

































Total Loan Commitments





$





645,401













$





1,353,527

















































For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Agency Business generated revenues of $62.9 million, compared to $78.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $12.8 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.75%, compared to $22.2 million and 1.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $8.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.26% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $13.3 million and 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2024.





At March 31, 2025, loans held-for-sale was $314.6 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $279.4 million.









Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio









The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.48 billion at March 31, 2025. Servicing revenue, net was $25.6 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $43.4 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.8 million.















Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















UPB













Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)













Wtd. Avg. Life (years)













UPB













Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)













Wtd. Avg. Life (years)











Fannie Mae





$





22,683,885













46.2









6.2









$





22,730,056













46.4









6.4









Freddie Mac









6,123,074













21.4









6.6













6,077,020













21.5









6.8









Private Label









2,603,122













18.7









5.3













2,605,980













18.7









5.5









FHA









1,519,675













14.0









19.0













1,506,948













14.1









19.2









Bridge









278,293













10.4









2.8













278,494













10.4









3.0









SFR-Fixed Rate









276,839













20.1









4.1













271,859













20.1









4.4









Total





$





33,484,888













37.5









6.7









$





33,470,357













37.8









6.9













































































Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.7 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2025. The Company recorded a $1.9 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $50.8 million, representing 0.22% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.









Structured Business













Portfolio and Investment Activity



















Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)

















Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















UPB













%













UPB













%











Bridge:





































Multifamily





$





367,750

















49





%









$





371,250

















54





%









SFR









356,294

















48





%













273,087

















40





%

















724,044

















97





%













644,337

















94





%





























.

















Mezzanine/Preferred Equity









4,440

















1





%













35,592

















5





%









Construction - Multifamily









18,637

















2





%













4,368

















1





%









Total Originations





$





747,121

















100





%









$





684,297

















100





%













































Number of Loans Originated









20

























28

























































Commitments:





































SFR





$





162,400





















$





375,894





















Construction - Multifamily









92,000

























54,000





















Total Commitments





$





254,400





















$





429,894

























































Loan Runoff





$





421,941





















$





900,583



























































































Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















UPB













%













UPB













%











Bridge:





































Multifamily





$





8,637,773

















75





%









$





8,725,429

















76





%









SFR









2,247,817

















20





%













1,993,890

















18





%









Other









171,952

















1





%













173,787

















2





%

















11,057,542

















96





%













10,893,106

















96





%













































Mezzanine/Preferred Equity









405,770

















4





%













404,401

















3





%









Construction - Multifamily









23,005

















<1





%













4,367

















<1





%









SFR Permanent









3,076

















<1





%













3,082

















<1





%









Total Portfolio





$





11,489,393

















100





%









$





11,304,956

















100





%













































































At March 31, 2025, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.49 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.94%, compared to $11.30 billion and 6.90% at December 31, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 7.85% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.80% at December 31, 2024.





The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2025, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.39 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.15%, compared to $11.46 billion and 8.52% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in yield was primarily due to a decrease in the average SOFR rate in the first quarter of 2025.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded an $8.4 million net provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $240.9 million. The Company had twenty-three non-performing loans with a UPB of $511.1 million, before related loan loss reserves of $35.3 million, compared to twenty-six loans with a UPB of $651.8 million, before loan loss reserves of $23.8 million at December 31, 2024.





In addition, at March 31, 2025, the Company had five loans with a total UPB of $142.8 million (before related loan loss reserves of $7.3 million) that were less than 60 days past due classified as non-accrual, compared to nine loans with a total UPB of $167.4 million at December 31, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company modified twenty-one loans with a total UPB of $949.8 million, most of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Nineteen of these loans with a total UPB of $849.4 million, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.10% to 4.25% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At March 31, 2025, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.18% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.56%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the first quarter, $16.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $38.3 million were non-performing at December 31, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.









Financing Activity









The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2025 was $9.49 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.82%, as compared to $9.46 billion and a rate of 6.88% at December 31, 2024.





The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.42 billion, as compared to $9.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the first quarter of 2025 was 6.96%, compared to 7.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024.





In March 2025, the Company closed a $1.15 billion repurchase facility and transferred approximately $1.43 billion of assets into this facility, $1.34 billion of which were from two of the Company's existing CLO vehicles that were redeemed in full and at par. The facility is match funded with 80% leverage and pricing of SOFR plus 1.85%, well below the pricing of SOFR plus 2.24% and 77% leverage of the CLOs replaced at the time of redemption. Additionally, this facility is 88% non-recourse to the Company and has a 24-month reinvestment period. As a result of these transactions, the Company created approximately $80 million of additional liquidity and has increased the returns on these assets through enhanced leverage and reduced pricing.









Dividend









The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2025 to common stockholders of record on May 16, 2025.









Earnings Conference Call









The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ125 when prompted by the operator.





A telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 9, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 934-2127 for domestic callers and (402) 220-1139 for international callers.









About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.











Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.



(NYSE:



ABR



) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading



Fannie Mae DUS®



lender and



Freddie Mac Optigo®



Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes



bridge



,



CMBS



,



mezzanine and preferred equity



loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.









Safe Harbor Statement









Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.









Notes











During the quarterlyearnings conference call the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last two pages of this release.

















Contact:











Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.





Investor Relations





516-506-4200









InvestorRelations@arbor.com











































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)





($ in thousands—except share and per share data)























Quarter Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024















Interest income





$





240,693













$





321,292













Interest expense









165,251

















217,676













Net interest income









75,442

















103,616















Other revenue:























Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net









12,781

















16,666













Mortgage servicing rights









8,131

















10,199













Servicing revenue, net









25,603

















31,526













Property operating income









4,387

















1,570













Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net









3,400

















(5,257





)









Other income, net









4,419

















2,333













Total other revenue









58,721

















57,037















Other expenses:























Employee compensation and benefits









46,036

















47,694













Selling and administrative









16,312

















13,933













Property operating expenses









3,474

















1,678













Depreciation and amortization









3,744

















2,571













Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)









1,786

















273













Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)









9,075

















19,118













Total other expenses









80,427

















85,267













Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates and income taxes









53,736

















75,386













Loss on extinguishment of debt









(2,319





)













—













Loss on real estate









(2,810





)













—













(Loss) income from equity affiliates









(1,634





)













1,418













Provision for income taxes









(3,591





)













(3,592





)









Net income









43,382

















73,212













Preferred stock dividends









10,342

















10,342













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









2,602

















4,997













Net income attributable to common stockholders





$





30,438













$





57,873

































Basic earnings per common share





$





0.16













$





0.31













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.16













$





0.31

































Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic









190,060,776

















188,710,390













Diluted









206,862,320

















222,926,076

































Dividends declared per common share





$





0.43













$





0.43































































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Balance Sheets





($ in thousands—except share and per share data)























March 31, 2025





(Unaudited)













December 31, 2024













Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





308,842













$





503,803













Restricted cash









40,563

















156,376













Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $240,937 and $238,967)









11,215,625

















11,033,997













Loans held-for-sale, net









314,635

















435,759













Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net









357,220

















368,678













Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $10,767 and $10,846)









158,658

















157,154













Investments in equity affiliates









77,095

















76,312













Real estate owned, net









302,158

















176,543













Due from related party









9,605

















12,792













Goodwill and other intangible assets









87,727

















88,119













Other assets









495,221

















481,448













Total assets





$





13,367,349













$





13,490,981



































Liabilities and Equity:























Credit and repurchase facilities





$





4,780,753













$





3,559,490













Securitized debt









3,286,395

















4,622,489













Senior unsecured notes









1,237,160

















1,236,147













Convertible senior unsecured notes









286,555

















285,853













Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities









144,890

















144,686













Mortgage notes payable — real estate owned









123,851

















74,897













Due to related party









1,458

















4,474













Due to borrowers









52,062

















47,627













Allowance for loss-sharing obligations









85,515

















83,150













Other liabilities









239,251

















280,198













Total liabilities









10,237,890

















10,339,011



































Equity:























Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:





















Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:









633,682

















633,684













Special voting preferred shares - 16,173,761 shares





















6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares





















6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares





















6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares





















Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 192,161,707 and 189,259,435 shares issued and outstanding









1,922

















1,893













Additional paid-in capital









2,410,499

















2,375,469













(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings









(38,600





)













13,039













Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity









3,007,503

















3,024,085













Noncontrolling interest









121,956

















127,885













Total equity









3,129,459

















3,151,970













Total liabilities and equity





$





13,367,349













$





13,490,981































































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)





(in thousands)























Quarter Ended





March 31, 2025

















Structured









Business













Agency









Business













Other







(1)















Consolidated











Interest income





$





230,087













$





10,606













$





—













$





240,693













Interest expense









161,579

















3,672

















—

















165,251













Net interest income









68,508

















6,934

















—

















75,442















Other revenue:







































Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net









—

















12,781

















—

















12,781













Mortgage servicing rights









—

















8,131

















—

















8,131













Servicing revenue









—

















43,361

















—

















43,361













Amortization of MSRs









—

















(17,758





)













—

















(17,758





)









Property operating income









4,387

















—

















—

















4,387













Gain on derivative instruments, net









—

















3,400

















—

















3,400













Other income, net









2,078

















2,341

















—

















4,419













Total other revenue









6,465

















52,256

















—

















58,721















Other expenses:







































Employee compensation and benefits









18,157

















27,879

















—

















46,036













Selling and administrative









8,932

















7,380

















—

















16,312













Property operating expenses









3,474

















—

















—

















3,474













Depreciation and amortization









3,352

















392

















—

















3,744













Provision for loss sharing









—

















1,786

















—

















1,786













Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)









9,154

















(79





)













—

















9,075













Total other expenses









43,069

















37,358

















—

















80,427













Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, loss from equity affiliates and income taxes









31,904

















21,832

















—

















53,736













Loss on extinguishment of debt









(2,319





)













—

















—

















(2,319





)









Loss on real estate









(2,810





)













—

















—

















(2,810





)









Loss from equity affiliates









(1,634





)













—

















—

















(1,634





)









Benefit from (provision for) income taxes









639

















(4,230





)













—

















(3,591





)









Net income









25,780

















17,602

















—

















43,382













Preferred stock dividends









10,342

















—

















—

















10,342













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









—

















—

















2,602

















2,602













Net income attributable to common stockholders





$





15,438













$





17,602













$





(2,602





)









$





30,438

















































































(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.











ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)





(in thousands)























March 31, 2025

















Structured Business













Agency Business













Consolidated













Assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





$





55,328













$





253,514













$





308,842













Restricted cash









15,943

















24,620

















40,563













Loans and investments, net









11,215,625

















—

















11,215,625













Loans held-for-sale, net









—

















314,635

















314,635













Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net









—

















357,220

















357,220













Securities held-to-maturity, net









—

















158,658

















158,658













Investments in equity affiliates









77,095

















—

















77,095













Real estate owned, net









302,158

















—

















302,158













Goodwill and other intangible assets









12,500

















75,227

















87,727













Other assets and due from related party









249,904

















254,922

















504,826













Total assets





$





11,928,553













$





1,438,796













$





13,367,349











































Liabilities:































Debt obligations





$





9,580,201













$





279,403













$





9,859,604













Allowance for loss-sharing obligations









—

















85,515

















85,515













Other liabilities and due to related parties









206,181

















86,590

















292,771













Total liabilities





$





9,786,382













$





451,508













$





10,237,890















































































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)





($ in thousands—except share and per share data)























Quarter Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net income attributable to common stockholders





$





30,438













$





57,873

































Adjustments:





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









2,602

















4,997













Income from mortgage servicing rights









(8,131





)













(10,199





)









Deferred tax benefit









(137





)













(3,952





)









Amortization and write-offs of MSRs









20,864

















18,418













Depreciation and amortization









4,568

















3,193













Loss on extinguishment of debt









2,319

















—













Provision for credit losses, net









756

















14,804













(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net









(4,697





)













5,523













Loss on real estate









2,810

















—













Stock-based compensation









5,935

















6,020

































Distributable earnings (1)





$





57,327













$





96,677

































Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)





$





0.28













$





0.47

































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)









206,862,320

















205,511,529

















































(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.





(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.





The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.





The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.





The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.





Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.



