Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $0.16 Earnings per Share and $0.30 Dividend Declaration

Arbor Realty Trust reports Q1 2025 net income of $30.4 million, $0.30 dividend, and $1.15 billion repurchase facility closed.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. announced its first-quarter financial results for 2025, reporting a GAAP net income of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, down from $57.9 million and $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The company's distributable earnings were $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, which excludes $7.1 million in realized losses from property sales. Arbor declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share and closed a $1.15 billion repurchase facility to enhance liquidity and leverage. The firm reported a servicing portfolio of approximately $33.48 billion and agency loan origination of $605.9 million. Additionally, the structured loan portfolio stood at about $11.49 billion with significant originations and runoff. The company has seen an increase in non-performing loans, with a total unpaid principal balance exceeding $511 million as of March 31, 2025.
Potential Positives
- GAAP net income of $0.16 per diluted common share, demonstrating profitability despite challenging market conditions.
- Declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Closed on a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility, enhancing liquidity by approximately $80 million and improving leverage.
- Maintained a significant servicing portfolio of approximately $33.48 billion, showcasing strong operational capacity in mortgage servicing.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased significantly to $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to $57.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Distributable earnings fell to $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, which is a decrease from $96.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, the same quarter last year, suggesting weakened operational performance.
- Foreclosed on seven non-performing loans for a total of $196.7 million, indicating ongoing challenges in loan performance and asset quality.
FAQ
What were Arbor Realty Trust's net income results for Q1 2025?
Arbor Realty Trust reported a net income of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share for Q1 2025.
How did Arbor's distributable earnings change in Q1 2025?
The distributable earnings for Q1 2025 were $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, down from $96.7 million in Q1 2024.
What cash dividend did Arbor Realty Trust declare for Q1 2025?
The company declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 30, 2025.
How much was the new repurchase facility closed by Arbor Realty Trust?
Arbor Realty Trust closed a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility to unwind two CLO vehicles, enhancing liquidity and leverage.
What was the total servicing portfolio of Arbor Realty Trust as of March 31, 2025?
The company's servicing portfolio totaled approximately $33.48 billion as of March 31, 2025.
$ABR Insider Trading Activity
$ABR insiders have traded $ABR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM C GREEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,269 shares for an estimated $74,661 and 0 sales.
$ABR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $ABR stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 799,973 shares (+90.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,079,626
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 764,869 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,593,435
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 733,119 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,153,698
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 501,626 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,947,520
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 393,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,443,742
- STATE STREET CORP added 379,451 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,255,396
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 375,293 shares (+496.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,197,808
Company Highlights:
GAAP net income of $0.16 per diluted common share
Distributable earnings
1
of $0.28, or $0.31 per diluted common share, excluding $7.1 million of realized losses from the sale of two real estate owned properties that were previously reserved
Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share
Closed on a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility to unwind in full two CLO vehicles; enhancing leverage, reducing pricing and generated ~$80 million of additional liquidity
Servicing portfolio of ~$33.48 billion, agency loan originations of $605.9 million
Structured loan portfolio of ~$11.49 billion, originations of $747.1 million and runoff of $421.9 million
Foreclosed on seven non-performing loans as real estate owned assets totaling $196.7 million
UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $57.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to $96.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Agency Business
Loan Origination Platform
Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Fannie Mae
$
357,811
$
556,676
Freddie Mac
178,020
675,244
Private Label
44,925
27,650
FHA
16,041
119,050
SFR-Fixed Rate
9,111
—
Total Originations
$
605,908
$
1,378,620
Total Loan Sales
$
730,854
$
1,270,048
Total Loan Commitments
$
645,401
$
1,353,527
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Agency Business generated revenues of $62.9 million, compared to $78.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $12.8 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.75%, compared to $22.2 million and 1.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $8.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.26% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $13.3 million and 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
At March 31, 2025, loans held-for-sale was $314.6 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $279.4 million.
Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio
The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.48 billion at March 31, 2025. Servicing revenue, net was $25.6 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $43.4 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.8 million.
Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
UPB
Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)
Wtd. Avg. Life (years)
UPB
Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)
Wtd. Avg. Life (years)
Fannie Mae
$
22,683,885
46.2
6.2
$
22,730,056
46.4
6.4
Freddie Mac
6,123,074
21.4
6.6
6,077,020
21.5
6.8
Private Label
2,603,122
18.7
5.3
2,605,980
18.7
5.5
FHA
1,519,675
14.0
19.0
1,506,948
14.1
19.2
Bridge
278,293
10.4
2.8
278,494
10.4
3.0
SFR-Fixed Rate
276,839
20.1
4.1
271,859
20.1
4.4
Total
$
33,484,888
37.5
6.7
$
33,470,357
37.8
6.9
Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.7 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2025. The Company recorded a $1.9 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $50.8 million, representing 0.22% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.
Structured Business
Portfolio and Investment Activity
Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
UPB
%
UPB
%
Bridge:
Multifamily
$
367,750
49
%
$
371,250
54
%
SFR
356,294
48
%
273,087
40
%
724,044
97
%
644,337
94
%
.
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity
4,440
1
%
35,592
5
%
Construction - Multifamily
18,637
2
%
4,368
1
%
Total Originations
$
747,121
100
%
$
684,297
100
%
Number of Loans Originated
20
28
Commitments:
SFR
$
162,400
$
375,894
Construction - Multifamily
92,000
54,000
Total Commitments
$
254,400
$
429,894
Loan Runoff
$
421,941
$
900,583
Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
UPB
%
UPB
%
Bridge:
Multifamily
$
8,637,773
75
%
$
8,725,429
76
%
SFR
2,247,817
20
%
1,993,890
18
%
Other
171,952
1
%
173,787
2
%
11,057,542
96
%
10,893,106
96
%
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity
405,770
4
%
404,401
3
%
Construction - Multifamily
23,005
<1
%
4,367
<1
%
SFR Permanent
3,076
<1
%
3,082
<1
%
Total Portfolio
$
11,489,393
100
%
$
11,304,956
100
%
At March 31, 2025, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.49 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.94%, compared to $11.30 billion and 6.90% at December 31, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 7.85% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.80% at December 31, 2024.
The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2025, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.39 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.15%, compared to $11.46 billion and 8.52% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in yield was primarily due to a decrease in the average SOFR rate in the first quarter of 2025.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded an $8.4 million net provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $240.9 million. The Company had twenty-three non-performing loans with a UPB of $511.1 million, before related loan loss reserves of $35.3 million, compared to twenty-six loans with a UPB of $651.8 million, before loan loss reserves of $23.8 million at December 31, 2024.
In addition, at March 31, 2025, the Company had five loans with a total UPB of $142.8 million (before related loan loss reserves of $7.3 million) that were less than 60 days past due classified as non-accrual, compared to nine loans with a total UPB of $167.4 million at December 31, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company modified twenty-one loans with a total UPB of $949.8 million, most of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Nineteen of these loans with a total UPB of $849.4 million, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.10% to 4.25% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At March 31, 2025, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.18% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.56%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the first quarter, $16.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $38.3 million were non-performing at December 31, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.
Financing Activity
The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2025 was $9.49 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.82%, as compared to $9.46 billion and a rate of 6.88% at December 31, 2024.
The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.42 billion, as compared to $9.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the first quarter of 2025 was 6.96%, compared to 7.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
In March 2025, the Company closed a $1.15 billion repurchase facility and transferred approximately $1.43 billion of assets into this facility, $1.34 billion of which were from two of the Company's existing CLO vehicles that were redeemed in full and at par. The facility is match funded with 80% leverage and pricing of SOFR plus 1.85%, well below the pricing of SOFR plus 2.24% and 77% leverage of the CLOs replaced at the time of redemption. Additionally, this facility is 88% non-recourse to the Company and has a 24-month reinvestment period. As a result of these transactions, the Company created approximately $80 million of additional liquidity and has increased the returns on these assets through enhanced leverage and reduced pricing.
Dividend
The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2025 to common stockholders of record on May 16, 2025.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ125 when prompted by the operator.
A telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 9, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 934-2127 for domestic callers and (402) 220-1139 for international callers.
About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
(NYSE:
ABR
) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading
Fannie Mae DUS®
lender and
Freddie Mac Optigo®
Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes
bridge
,
CMBS
,
mezzanine and preferred equity
loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Notes
During the quarterlyearnings conference call the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last two pages of this release.
Contact:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
516-506-4200
InvestorRelations@arbor.com
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Interest income
$
240,693
$
321,292
Interest expense
165,251
217,676
Net interest income
75,442
103,616
Other revenue:
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net
12,781
16,666
Mortgage servicing rights
8,131
10,199
Servicing revenue, net
25,603
31,526
Property operating income
4,387
1,570
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
3,400
(5,257
)
Other income, net
4,419
2,333
Total other revenue
58,721
57,037
Other expenses:
Employee compensation and benefits
46,036
47,694
Selling and administrative
16,312
13,933
Property operating expenses
3,474
1,678
Depreciation and amortization
3,744
2,571
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)
1,786
273
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)
9,075
19,118
Total other expenses
80,427
85,267
Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates and income taxes
53,736
75,386
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(2,319
)
—
Loss on real estate
(2,810
)
—
(Loss) income from equity affiliates
(1,634
)
1,418
Provision for income taxes
(3,591
)
(3,592
)
Net income
43,382
73,212
Preferred stock dividends
10,342
10,342
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,602
4,997
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
30,438
$
57,873
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.16
$
0.31
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.16
$
0.31
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
190,060,776
188,710,390
Diluted
206,862,320
222,926,076
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.43
$
0.43
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
308,842
$
503,803
Restricted cash
40,563
156,376
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $240,937 and $238,967)
11,215,625
11,033,997
Loans held-for-sale, net
314,635
435,759
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net
357,220
368,678
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $10,767 and $10,846)
158,658
157,154
Investments in equity affiliates
77,095
76,312
Real estate owned, net
302,158
176,543
Due from related party
9,605
12,792
Goodwill and other intangible assets
87,727
88,119
Other assets
495,221
481,448
Total assets
$
13,367,349
$
13,490,981
Liabilities and Equity:
Credit and repurchase facilities
$
4,780,753
$
3,559,490
Securitized debt
3,286,395
4,622,489
Senior unsecured notes
1,237,160
1,236,147
Convertible senior unsecured notes
286,555
285,853
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities
144,890
144,686
Mortgage notes payable — real estate owned
123,851
74,897
Due to related party
1,458
4,474
Due to borrowers
52,062
47,627
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations
85,515
83,150
Other liabilities
239,251
280,198
Total liabilities
10,237,890
10,339,011
Equity:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:
633,682
633,684
Special voting preferred shares - 16,173,761 shares
6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares
6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares
6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 192,161,707 and 189,259,435 shares issued and outstanding
1,922
1,893
Additional paid-in capital
2,410,499
2,375,469
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
(38,600
)
13,039
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity
3,007,503
3,024,085
Noncontrolling interest
121,956
127,885
Total equity
3,129,459
3,151,970
Total liabilities and equity
$
13,367,349
$
13,490,981
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
Structured
Business
Agency
Business
Other
(1)
Consolidated
Interest income
$
230,087
$
10,606
$
—
$
240,693
Interest expense
161,579
3,672
—
165,251
Net interest income
68,508
6,934
—
75,442
Other revenue:
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net
—
12,781
—
12,781
Mortgage servicing rights
—
8,131
—
8,131
Servicing revenue
—
43,361
—
43,361
Amortization of MSRs
—
(17,758
)
—
(17,758
)
Property operating income
4,387
—
—
4,387
Gain on derivative instruments, net
—
3,400
—
3,400
Other income, net
2,078
2,341
—
4,419
Total other revenue
6,465
52,256
—
58,721
Other expenses:
Employee compensation and benefits
18,157
27,879
—
46,036
Selling and administrative
8,932
7,380
—
16,312
Property operating expenses
3,474
—
—
3,474
Depreciation and amortization
3,352
392
—
3,744
Provision for loss sharing
—
1,786
—
1,786
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)
9,154
(79
)
—
9,075
Total other expenses
43,069
37,358
—
80,427
Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, loss from equity affiliates and income taxes
31,904
21,832
—
53,736
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(2,319
)
—
—
(2,319
)
Loss on real estate
(2,810
)
—
—
(2,810
)
Loss from equity affiliates
(1,634
)
—
—
(1,634
)
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
639
(4,230
)
—
(3,591
)
Net income
25,780
17,602
—
43,382
Preferred stock dividends
10,342
—
—
10,342
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
2,602
2,602
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
15,438
$
17,602
$
(2,602
)
$
30,438
(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31, 2025
Structured Business
Agency Business
Consolidated
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
55,328
$
253,514
$
308,842
Restricted cash
15,943
24,620
40,563
Loans and investments, net
11,215,625
—
11,215,625
Loans held-for-sale, net
—
314,635
314,635
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net
—
357,220
357,220
Securities held-to-maturity, net
—
158,658
158,658
Investments in equity affiliates
77,095
—
77,095
Real estate owned, net
302,158
—
302,158
Goodwill and other intangible assets
12,500
75,227
87,727
Other assets and due from related party
249,904
254,922
504,826
Total assets
$
11,928,553
$
1,438,796
$
13,367,349
Liabilities:
Debt obligations
$
9,580,201
$
279,403
$
9,859,604
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations
—
85,515
85,515
Other liabilities and due to related parties
206,181
86,590
292,771
Total liabilities
$
9,786,382
$
451,508
$
10,237,890
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
30,438
$
57,873
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,602
4,997
Income from mortgage servicing rights
(8,131
)
(10,199
)
Deferred tax benefit
(137
)
(3,952
)
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs
20,864
18,418
Depreciation and amortization
4,568
3,193
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,319
—
Provision for credit losses, net
756
14,804
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net
(4,697
)
5,523
Loss on real estate
2,810
—
Stock-based compensation
5,935
6,020
Distributable earnings (1)
$
57,327
$
96,677
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)
$
0.28
$
0.47
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)
206,862,320
205,511,529
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
