Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $0.16 Earnings per Share and $0.30 Dividend Declaration

May 02, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Arbor Realty Trust reports Q1 2025 net income of $30.4 million, $0.30 dividend, and $1.15 billion repurchase facility closed.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. announced its first-quarter financial results for 2025, reporting a GAAP net income of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, down from $57.9 million and $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The company's distributable earnings were $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, which excludes $7.1 million in realized losses from property sales. Arbor declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share and closed a $1.15 billion repurchase facility to enhance liquidity and leverage. The firm reported a servicing portfolio of approximately $33.48 billion and agency loan origination of $605.9 million. Additionally, the structured loan portfolio stood at about $11.49 billion with significant originations and runoff. The company has seen an increase in non-performing loans, with a total unpaid principal balance exceeding $511 million as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • GAAP net income of $0.16 per diluted common share, demonstrating profitability despite challenging market conditions.
  • Declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Closed on a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility, enhancing liquidity by approximately $80 million and improving leverage.
  • Maintained a significant servicing portfolio of approximately $33.48 billion, showcasing strong operational capacity in mortgage servicing.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased significantly to $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to $57.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Distributable earnings fell to $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, which is a decrease from $96.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, the same quarter last year, suggesting weakened operational performance.
  • Foreclosed on seven non-performing loans for a total of $196.7 million, indicating ongoing challenges in loan performance and asset quality.

FAQ

What were Arbor Realty Trust's net income results for Q1 2025?

Arbor Realty Trust reported a net income of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share for Q1 2025.

How did Arbor's distributable earnings change in Q1 2025?

The distributable earnings for Q1 2025 were $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, down from $96.7 million in Q1 2024.

What cash dividend did Arbor Realty Trust declare for Q1 2025?

The company declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 30, 2025.

How much was the new repurchase facility closed by Arbor Realty Trust?

Arbor Realty Trust closed a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility to unwind two CLO vehicles, enhancing liquidity and leverage.

What was the total servicing portfolio of Arbor Realty Trust as of March 31, 2025?

The company's servicing portfolio totaled approximately $33.48 billion as of March 31, 2025.

$ABR Insider Trading Activity

$ABR insiders have traded $ABR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM C GREEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,269 shares for an estimated $74,661 and 0 sales.

$ABR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $ABR stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INVESCO LTD. added 799,973 shares (+90.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,079,626
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 764,869 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,593,435
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 733,119 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,153,698
  • AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 501,626 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,947,520
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 393,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,443,742
  • STATE STREET CORP added 379,451 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,255,396
  • TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 375,293 shares (+496.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,197,808

Full Release





Company Highlights:





  • GAAP net income of $0.16 per diluted common share


  • Distributable earnings

    1

    of $0.28, or $0.31 per diluted common share, excluding $7.1 million of realized losses from the sale of two real estate owned properties that were previously reserved


  • Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share


  • Closed on a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility to unwind in full two CLO vehicles; enhancing leverage, reducing pricing and generated ~$80 million of additional liquidity


  • Servicing portfolio of ~$33.48 billion, agency loan originations of $605.9 million


  • Structured loan portfolio of ~$11.49 billion, originations of $747.1 million and runoff of $421.9 million


  • Foreclosed on seven non-performing loans as real estate owned assets totaling $196.7 million





UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $57.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to $96.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Agency Business






Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)



Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Fannie Mae
$
357,811


$
556,676

Freddie Mac

178,020



675,244

Private Label

44,925



27,650

FHA

16,041



119,050

SFR-Fixed Rate

9,111






Total Originations
$
605,908


$
1,378,620





Total Loan Sales
$
730,854


$
1,270,048





Total Loan Commitments
$
645,401


$
1,353,527










For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Agency Business generated revenues of $62.9 million, compared to $78.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $12.8 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.75%, compared to $22.2 million and 1.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $8.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.26% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $13.3 million and 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2024.



At March 31, 2025, loans held-for-sale was $314.6 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $279.4 million.





Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio




The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.48 billion at March 31, 2025. Servicing revenue, net was $25.6 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $43.4 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.8 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



UPB


Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)


Wtd. Avg. Life (years)


UPB


Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)


Wtd. Avg. Life (years)

Fannie Mae
$
22,683,885


46.2

6.2

$
22,730,056


46.4

6.4

Freddie Mac

6,123,074


21.4

6.6


6,077,020


21.5

6.8

Private Label

2,603,122


18.7

5.3


2,605,980


18.7

5.5

FHA

1,519,675


14.0

19.0


1,506,948


14.1

19.2

Bridge

278,293


10.4

2.8


278,494


10.4

3.0

SFR-Fixed Rate

276,839


20.1

4.1


271,859


20.1

4.4

Total
$
33,484,888


37.5

6.7

$
33,470,357


37.8

6.9


















Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.7 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2025. The Company recorded a $1.9 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $50.8 million, representing 0.22% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.





Structured Business






Portfolio and Investment Activity

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)



Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



UPB


%


UPB


%

Bridge:







Multifamily
$
367,750



49
%

$
371,250



54
%

SFR

356,294



48
%


273,087



40
%



724,044



97
%


644,337



94
%






.


Mezzanine/Preferred Equity

4,440



1
%


35,592



5
%

Construction - Multifamily

18,637



2
%


4,368



1
%

Total Originations
$
747,121



100
%

$
684,297



100
%









Number of Loans Originated

20





28











Commitments:







SFR
$
162,400




$
375,894



Construction - Multifamily

92,000





54,000



Total Commitments
$
254,400




$
429,894











Loan Runoff
$
421,941




$
900,583

































































































































































































































Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



UPB


%


UPB


%

Bridge:







Multifamily
$
8,637,773



75
%

$
8,725,429



76
%

SFR

2,247,817



20
%


1,993,890



18
%

Other

171,952



1
%


173,787



2
%



11,057,542



96
%


10,893,106



96
%









Mezzanine/Preferred Equity

405,770



4
%


404,401



3
%

Construction - Multifamily

23,005



<1
%


4,367



<1
%

SFR Permanent

3,076



<1
%


3,082



<1
%

Total Portfolio
$
11,489,393



100
%

$
11,304,956



100
%


















At March 31, 2025, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.49 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.94%, compared to $11.30 billion and 6.90% at December 31, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 7.85% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.80% at December 31, 2024.



The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2025, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.39 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.15%, compared to $11.46 billion and 8.52% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in yield was primarily due to a decrease in the average SOFR rate in the first quarter of 2025.



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded an $8.4 million net provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $240.9 million. The Company had twenty-three non-performing loans with a UPB of $511.1 million, before related loan loss reserves of $35.3 million, compared to twenty-six loans with a UPB of $651.8 million, before loan loss reserves of $23.8 million at December 31, 2024.



In addition, at March 31, 2025, the Company had five loans with a total UPB of $142.8 million (before related loan loss reserves of $7.3 million) that were less than 60 days past due classified as non-accrual, compared to nine loans with a total UPB of $167.4 million at December 31, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company modified twenty-one loans with a total UPB of $949.8 million, most of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Nineteen of these loans with a total UPB of $849.4 million, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.10% to 4.25% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At March 31, 2025, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.18% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.56%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the first quarter, $16.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $38.3 million were non-performing at December 31, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.





Financing Activity




The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2025 was $9.49 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.82%, as compared to $9.46 billion and a rate of 6.88% at December 31, 2024.



The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.42 billion, as compared to $9.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the first quarter of 2025 was 6.96%, compared to 7.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024.



In March 2025, the Company closed a $1.15 billion repurchase facility and transferred approximately $1.43 billion of assets into this facility, $1.34 billion of which were from two of the Company's existing CLO vehicles that were redeemed in full and at par. The facility is match funded with 80% leverage and pricing of SOFR plus 1.85%, well below the pricing of SOFR plus 2.24% and 77% leverage of the CLOs replaced at the time of redemption. Additionally, this facility is 88% non-recourse to the Company and has a 24-month reinvestment period. As a result of these transactions, the Company created approximately $80 million of additional liquidity and has increased the returns on these assets through enhanced leverage and reduced pricing.





Dividend




The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2025 to common stockholders of record on May 16, 2025.





Earnings Conference Call




The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ125 when prompted by the operator.



A telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 9, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 934-2127 for domestic callers and (402) 220-1139 for international callers.





About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.





Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

(NYSE:

ABR

) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading

Fannie Mae DUS®

lender and

Freddie Mac Optigo®

Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes

bridge

,

CMBS

,

mezzanine and preferred equity

loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.





Safe Harbor Statement




Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





Notes





  1. During the quarterlyearnings conference call the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last two pages of this release.

















Contact:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.


Investor Relations


516-506-4200




InvestorRelations@arbor.com



































































































































































































































































































































































































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)


($ in thousands—except share and per share data)




Quarter Ended


March 31,




2025




2024

Interest income
$
240,693


$
321,292

Interest expense

165,251



217,676

Net interest income

75,442



103,616


Other revenue:



Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net

12,781



16,666

Mortgage servicing rights

8,131



10,199

Servicing revenue, net

25,603



31,526

Property operating income

4,387



1,570

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

3,400



(5,257
)

Other income, net

4,419



2,333

Total other revenue

58,721



57,037


Other expenses:



Employee compensation and benefits

46,036



47,694

Selling and administrative

16,312



13,933

Property operating expenses

3,474



1,678

Depreciation and amortization

3,744



2,571

Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)

1,786



273

Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)

9,075



19,118

Total other expenses

80,427



85,267

Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates and income taxes

53,736



75,386

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(2,319
)





Loss on real estate

(2,810
)





(Loss) income from equity affiliates

(1,634
)


1,418

Provision for income taxes

(3,591
)


(3,592
)

Net income

43,382



73,212

Preferred stock dividends

10,342



10,342

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

2,602



4,997

Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
30,438


$
57,873





Basic earnings per common share
$
0.16


$
0.31

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.16


$
0.31





Weighted average shares outstanding:



Basic

190,060,776



188,710,390

Diluted

206,862,320



222,926,076





Dividends declared per common share
$
0.43


$
0.43
























































































































































































































































































































































































































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Balance Sheets


($ in thousands—except share and per share data)




March 31, 2025


(Unaudited)


December 31, 2024


Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
308,842


$
503,803

Restricted cash

40,563



156,376

Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $240,937 and $238,967)

11,215,625



11,033,997

Loans held-for-sale, net

314,635



435,759

Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net

357,220



368,678

Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $10,767 and $10,846)

158,658



157,154

Investments in equity affiliates

77,095



76,312

Real estate owned, net

302,158



176,543

Due from related party

9,605



12,792

Goodwill and other intangible assets

87,727



88,119

Other assets

495,221



481,448

Total assets
$
13,367,349


$
13,490,981






Liabilities and Equity:



Credit and repurchase facilities
$
4,780,753


$
3,559,490

Securitized debt

3,286,395



4,622,489

Senior unsecured notes

1,237,160



1,236,147

Convertible senior unsecured notes

286,555



285,853

Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities

144,890



144,686

Mortgage notes payable — real estate owned

123,851



74,897

Due to related party

1,458



4,474

Due to borrowers

52,062



47,627

Allowance for loss-sharing obligations

85,515



83,150

Other liabilities

239,251



280,198

Total liabilities

10,237,890



10,339,011






Equity:



Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:

633,682



633,684

Special voting preferred shares - 16,173,761 shares



6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares



6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares



6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 192,161,707 and 189,259,435 shares issued and outstanding

1,922



1,893

Additional paid-in capital

2,410,499



2,375,469

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(38,600
)


13,039

Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity

3,007,503



3,024,085

Noncontrolling interest

121,956



127,885

Total equity

3,129,459



3,151,970

Total liabilities and equity
$
13,367,349


$
13,490,981
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)


(in thousands)




Quarter Ended


March 31, 2025



Structured




Business


Agency




Business


Other



(1)


Consolidated

Interest income
$
230,087


$
10,606


$




$
240,693

Interest expense

161,579



3,672








165,251

Net interest income

68,508



6,934








75,442


Other revenue:







Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net






12,781








12,781

Mortgage servicing rights






8,131








8,131

Servicing revenue






43,361








43,361

Amortization of MSRs






(17,758
)







(17,758
)

Property operating income

4,387













4,387

Gain on derivative instruments, net






3,400








3,400

Other income, net

2,078



2,341








4,419

Total other revenue

6,465



52,256








58,721


Other expenses:







Employee compensation and benefits

18,157



27,879








46,036

Selling and administrative

8,932



7,380








16,312

Property operating expenses

3,474













3,474

Depreciation and amortization

3,352



392








3,744

Provision for loss sharing






1,786








1,786

Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)

9,154



(79
)







9,075

Total other expenses

43,069



37,358








80,427

Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, loss from equity affiliates and income taxes

31,904



21,832








53,736

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(2,319
)












(2,319
)

Loss on real estate

(2,810
)












(2,810
)

Loss from equity affiliates

(1,634
)












(1,634
)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

639



(4,230
)







(3,591
)

Net income

25,780



17,602








43,382

Preferred stock dividends

10,342













10,342

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest











2,602



2,602

Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
15,438


$
17,602


$
(2,602
)

$
30,438


















(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.















































































































































































































































































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)


(in thousands)




March 31, 2025



Structured Business


Agency Business


Consolidated


Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
55,328


$
253,514


$
308,842

Restricted cash

15,943



24,620



40,563

Loans and investments, net

11,215,625








11,215,625

Loans held-for-sale, net






314,635



314,635

Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net






357,220



357,220

Securities held-to-maturity, net






158,658



158,658

Investments in equity affiliates

77,095








77,095

Real estate owned, net

302,158








302,158

Goodwill and other intangible assets

12,500



75,227



87,727

Other assets and due from related party

249,904



254,922



504,826

Total assets
$
11,928,553


$
1,438,796


$
13,367,349








Liabilities:





Debt obligations
$
9,580,201


$
279,403


$
9,859,604

Allowance for loss-sharing obligations






85,515



85,515

Other liabilities and due to related parties

206,181



86,590



292,771

Total liabilities
$
9,786,382


$
451,508


$
10,237,890




























































































































































































































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)


($ in thousands—except share and per share data)




Quarter Ended


March 31,




2025




2024

Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
30,438


$
57,873





Adjustments:



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

2,602



4,997

Income from mortgage servicing rights

(8,131
)


(10,199
)

Deferred tax benefit

(137
)


(3,952
)

Amortization and write-offs of MSRs

20,864



18,418

Depreciation and amortization

4,568



3,193

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,319






Provision for credit losses, net

756



14,804

(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net

(4,697
)


5,523

Loss on real estate

2,810






Stock-based compensation

5,935



6,020





Distributable earnings (1)
$
57,327


$
96,677





Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)
$
0.28


$
0.47





Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)

206,862,320



205,511,529










(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.



(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.



The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.



The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.



The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.



Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

