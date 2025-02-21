Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Dividend Declaration

Arbor Realty Trust reports Q4 2024 net income of $59.8 million, $0.32 per share; declares $0.43 dividend.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a GAAP net income of $59.8 million ($0.32 per diluted share) and distributable earnings of $81.6 million ($0.40 per diluted share). For the full year, the company posted a net income of $223.3 million ($1.18 per share), down from $330.1 million the previous year. The Agency loan originations reached $1.38 billion, contributing to a servicing portfolio of approximately $33.47 billion, while structured loan originations totaled $684.3 million. The firm successfully reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 4:1 to 2.8:1 in 2024. Additionally, Arbor's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on March 21, 2025. The press release also mentioned that the company organized anearnings conference callfor further discussions on its performance.

GAAP net income for Q4 2024 was $59.8 million, indicating stable earnings in a challenging environment.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share, which demonstrates continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Successfully reduced the debt-to-equity ratio from 4:1 in 2023 to 2.8:1 by the end of 2024, highlighting effective financial management and risk mitigation.

Achieved agency servicing portfolio growth of 8% over the year, reflecting successful loan originations and robust business performance.

Net income for the fourth quarter decreased significantly to $59.8 million, a decline from $91.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating potential issues in profitability.

Distributable earnings fell to $81.6 million for the quarter compared to $104.1 million in the prior year quarter, suggesting weakening operational performance.

Non-performing loans increased to a UPB of $651.8 million, raising concerns about asset quality and future loan loss provisions.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:











GAAP net income of $0.32 and distributable earnings of $0.40, per diluted common share



Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share



Agency loan originations of $1.38 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$33.47 billion



Structured loan originations of $684.3 million, runoff of $900.6 million, and a portfolio of ~$11.30 billion



Issued $100.0 million of 9.00% senior notes due 2027















Full Year Highlights:











GAAP net income of $1.18 and distributable earnings of $1.74 per diluted common share



Agency servicing portfolio growth of 8% from loan originations of $4.47 billion



Successfully delevered the Company 30% from a peak debt to equity ratio of 4:1 in 2023, to 2.8:1 at December 31, 2024



Structured portfolio reduction of 10% with $2.48 billion of multifamily loan runoff, $1.58 billion of which was recaptured into new agency loan originations



Redeemed $200.0 million of our senior notes











UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $91.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the year was $223.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share, compared to $330.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $81.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the year was $358.0 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share, compared to $452.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023.



1











Agency Business













Loan Origination Platform

















Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)













Quarter Ended









Year Ended













December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









Fannie Mae





$





556,676









$





616,211









$





2,374,040









$





3,773,532









Freddie Mac









675,244













378,809













1,770,976













756,827









Private Label









27,650













74,162













151,936













299,934









FHA









119,050













27,457













146,507













257,199









SFR - Fixed Rate









—













—













27,314













19,328









Total Originations





$





1,378,620









$





1,096,639









$





4,470,773









$





5,106,820













































Total Loan Sales





$





1,270,048









$





1,118,977









$





4,609,686









$





4,889,199













































Total Loan Commitments





$





1,353,527









$





1,056,490









$





4,443,972









$





5,207,148





























































For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $78.7 million, compared to $77.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the Agency business was $22.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.75%, compared to $18.6 million and 1.67% for the third quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $13.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 0.99% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $13.2 million and 1.25% for the third quarter of 2024.





At December 31, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $435.8 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $422.7 million.









Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio









The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.47 billion at December 31, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $33.3 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $50.9 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.6 million.













Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)













December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









December 31, 2023













UPB









Wtd. Avg.





Fee (bps)









Wtd. Avg.





Life (years)









UPB









Wtd. Avg.





Fee (bps)









Wtd. Avg.





Life (years)









UPB









Wtd. Avg.





Fee (bps)









Wtd. Avg.





Life (years)









Fannie Mae





$





22,730,056









46.4









6.4









$





22,526,022









46.6









6.6









$





21,264,578









47.4









7.4









Freddie Mac









6,077,020









21.5









6.8













5,820,026









21.9









7.1













5,181,933









24.0









8.5









Private Label









2,605,980









18.7









5.5













2,619,485









18.7









5.8













2,510,449









19.5









6.7









FHA









1,506,948









14.1









19.2













1,390,766









14.2









18.9













1,359,624









14.4









19.2









Bridge









278,494









10.4









3.0













380,379









10.9









3.0













379,425









10.9









3.2









SFR-Fixed Rate









271,859









20.1









4.4













275,081









20.1









4.6













287,446









20.1









5.1









Total





$





33,470,357









37.8









6.9









$





33,011,759









38.0









7.1









$





30,983,455









39.1









8.0

































































































Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.8 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at December 31, 2024. The Company recorded a $4.0 million total provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the fourth quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $48.3 million, representing 0.21% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.









Structured Business













Portfolio and Investment Activity

















Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)













Quarter Ended









Year Ended













December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













UPB









%









UPB









%









UPB









%









UPB









%









Bridge:





































































Multifamily





$





371,250









54





%









$





14,500









6





%









$





444,635









31





%









$





415,330









42





%









SFR









273,087









40





%













239,064









92





%













869,141









61





%













524,060









54





%









Land









—









—

















—









—

















10,350









1





%













—









—





















644,337









94





%













253,564









98





%













1,324,126









93





%













939,390









96





%













































































Mezzanine / Preferred Equity









35,592









5





%













4,900









2





%













97,305









7





%













43,953









4





%









Construction - Multifamily









4,368









1





%













—









—

















4,368









—

















—









—













Total Originations





$





684,297









100





%









$





258,464









100





%









$





1,425,799









100





%









$





983,343









100





%













































































Number of Loans Originated









28





















38





















170





















150





















































































Commitments:





































































SFR





$





375,894

















$





374,070

















$





1,438,841

















$





1,150,687

















Construction - Multifamily









54,000





















47,000





















101,000





















—

















Total Commitments





$





429,894

















$





421,070

















$





1,539,841

















$





1,150,687





















































































Loan Runoff





$





900,583

















$





521,341

















$





2,691,583

















$





3,354,055





















































































































Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)













December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









December 31, 2023













UPB









%









UPB









%









UPB









%









Bridge:





















































Multifamily





$





8,725,429









76





%









$





9,208,954









80





%









$





10,789,936









86





%









SFR









1,993,890









18





%













1,783,475









15





%













1,316,803









10





%









Other









173,787









2





%













176,855









2





%













166,505









1





%

















10,893,106









96





%













11,169,284









97





%













12,273,244









97





%





























































Mezzanine/Preferred Equity









404,401









3





%













393,168









3





%













334,198









3





%









Construction - Multifamily









4,367









<1





%













—









—

















—









—













SFR Permanent









3,082









<1





%













3,086









<1





%













7,564









<1





%









Total Portfolio





$





11,304,956









100





%









$





11,565,538









100





%









$





12,615,006









100





%





















































































At December 31, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.30 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.90%, compared to $11.57 billion and 7.25% at September 30, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.80% at December 31, 2024, compared to 8.16% at September 30, 2024. The decrease in pay rate was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.





The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.46 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.52%, compared to $11.80 billion and 9.04% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in yield was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.





During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL, which was net of $5.5 million of net recoveries related to real estate loan foreclosures. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $239.0 million. The Company had twenty-six non-performing loans with a UPB of $651.8 million, before related loan loss reserves of $23.8 million, compared to twenty-six loans with a UPB of $625.4 million, before loan loss reserves of $37.3 million at September 30, 2024.





In addition, at December 31, 2024, the Company had nine loans with a total UPB of $167.4 million (before related loan loss reserves of $5.0 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to ten loans with a total UPB of $319.2 million at September 30, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.





During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company modified fifteen loans with a total UPB of $466.6 million, the vast majority of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Seven of these loans with a total UPB of $206.3 million contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 4.75% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At December 31, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.51% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.32%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the fourth quarter, $123.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $15.0 million were non-performing at September 30, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.









Financing Activity









The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2024 was $9.54 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.88% as compared to $9.97 billion and a rate of 7.18% at September 30, 2024.





The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.67 billion, as compared to $10.09 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.10%, compared to 7.58% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in average cost was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.





The Company issued $100.0 million of its 9.00% senior unsecured notes due October 2027 through a private offering. The net proceeds of this offering were used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.









Dividend









The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on March 21, 2025 to common stockholders of record on March 7, 2025.









Earnings Conference Call









The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ424 when prompted by the operator.





A telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-0866 for domestic callers and (402) 220-0662 for international callers.









About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.











Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.



(NYSE:



ABR



) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading



Fannie Mae DUS®



lender and



Freddie Mac Optigo®



Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes



bridge



,



CMBS



,



mezzanine and preferred equity



loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.









Safe Harbor Statement









Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.









Notes











During the quarterlyearnings conference call the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.





Debt to equity ratio reflects junior subordinated notes as equity.













Contact:







Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.





Investor Relations





516-506-4200









InvestorRelations@arbor.com



























ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Statements of Income





($ in thousands—except share and per share data)













Quarter Ended December 31,









Year Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

























Interest income





$





262,871













$





331,060













$





1,167,872













$





1,331,219













Interest expense









180,002

















227,479

















804,615

















903,228













Net interest income









82,869

















103,581

















363,257

















427,991



















































Other revenue:







































Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net









22,180

















16,727

















74,932

















72,522













Mortgage servicing rights









13,344

















21,144

















51,272

















69,912













Servicing revenue, net









33,319

















33,073

















125,896

















130,449













Property operating income









2,705

















1,447

















7,226

















5,708













(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net









(3,833





)













10,345

















(8,543





)













6,763













Other income, net









1,129

















2,571

















8,083

















7,667













Total other revenue









68,844

















85,307

















258,866

















293,021



















































Other expenses:







































Employee compensation and benefits









46,283

















36,270

















181,694

















159,788













Selling and administrative









15,034

















12,686

















54,931

















51,260













Property operating expenses









2,446

















1,670

















7,394

















5,897













Depreciation and amortization









2,617

















2,446

















9,555

















9,743













Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)









3,996

















3,168

















11,782

















15,695













Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)









3,641

















18,399

















68,543

















73,446













Total other expenses









74,017

















74,639

















333,899

















315,829

















































Income before extinguishment of debt, gain on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates, and income taxes









77,696

















114,249

















288,224

















405,183













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















(412





)













(1,561





)









Gain on real estate









—

















—

















3,813

















—













(Loss) income from equity affiliates









(1,616





)













3,586

















5,772

















24,281













Provision for income taxes









(752





)













(7,911





)













(13,478





)













(27,347





)













































Net income









75,328

















109,924

















283,919

















400,556

















































Preferred stock dividends









10,342

















10,342

















41,369

















41,369













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









5,160

















7,923

















19,278

















29,122













Net income attributable to common stockholders





$





59,826













$





91,659













$





223,272













$





330,065

















































Basic earnings per common share





$





0.32













$





0.49













$





1.18













$





1.79













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.32













$





0.48













$





1.18













$





1.75

















































Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic









188,924,182

















188,503,682

















188,701,149

















184,641,642













Diluted









205,759,307

















222,861,214

















205,526,610

















218,843,613

















































Dividends declared per common share





$





0.43













$





0.43













$





1.72













$





1.68



















































































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Balance Sheets





($ in thousands—except share and per share data)













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023











Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





503,803









$





928,974









Restricted cash









156,376













608,233









Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $238,967 and $195,664)









11,033,997













12,377,806









Loans held-for-sale, net









435,759













551,707









Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net









368,678













391,254









Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $10,846 and $6,256)









157,154













155,279









Investments in equity affiliates









76,312













79,303









Real estate owned, net









176,543













86,991









Due from related party









12,792













64,421









Goodwill and other intangible assets









88,119













91,378









Other assets









481,448













403,290









Total assets





$





13,490,981









$





15,738,636































Liabilities and Equity:























Credit and repurchase facilities





$





3,559,490









$





3,237,827









Securitized debt









4,622,489













6,935,010









Senior unsecured notes









1,236,147













1,333,968









Convertible senior unsecured notes









285,853













283,118









Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities









144,686













143,896









Mortgage notes payable - real estate owned









74,897













44,339









Due to related party









4,474













13,799









Due to borrowers









47,627













121,707









Allowance for loss-sharing obligations









83,150













71,634









Other liabilities









280,198













298,733









Total liabilities









10,339,011













12,484,031































Equity:























Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:





















Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:









633,684













633,684









Special voting preferred - 16,293,589 shares





















6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares





















6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares





















6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares





















Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 189,259,435 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding









1,893













1,885









Additional paid-in capital









2,375,469













2,367,188









Retained earnings









13,039













115,216









Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity









3,024,085













3,117,973





























Noncontrolling interest









127,885













136,632









Total equity









3,151,970













3,254,605





























Total liabilities and equity





$





13,490,981









$





15,738,636







































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)





(in thousands)













Quarter Ended December 31, 2024













Structured





Business









Agency





Business









Other



(1)











Consolidated









Interest income





$





248,696













$





14,175













$





—













$





262,871













Interest expense









173,061

















6,941

















—

















180,002













Net interest income









75,635

















7,234

















—

















82,869



















































Other revenue:







































Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net









—

















22,180

















—

















22,180













Mortgage servicing rights









—

















13,344

















—

















13,344













Servicing revenue









—

















50,924

















—

















50,924













Amortization of MSRs









—

















(17,605





)













—

















(17,605





)









Property operating income









2,705

















—

















—

















2,705













Loss on derivative instruments, net









—

















(3,833





)













—

















(3,833





)









Other income (loss), net









1,617

















(488





)













—

















1,129













Total other revenue









4,322

















64,522

















—

















68,844



















































Other expenses:







































Employee compensation and benefits









16,064

















30,219

















—

















46,283













Selling and administrative









7,953

















7,081

















—

















15,034













Property operating expenses









2,446

















—

















—

















2,446













Depreciation and amortization









2,226

















391

















—

















2,617













Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)









—

















3,996

















—

















3,996













Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)









3,359

















282

















—

















3,641













Total other expenses









32,048

















41,969

















—

















74,017

















































Income before loss from equity affiliates and income taxes









47,909

















29,787

















—

















77,696

















































Loss from equity affiliates









(1,616





)













—

















—

















(1,616





)









Benefit from (provision for) income taxes









726

















(1,478





)













—

















(752





)













































Net income









47,019

















28,309

















—

















75,328

















































Preferred stock dividends









10,342

















—

















—

















10,342













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









—

















—

















5,160

















5,160













Net income attributable to common stockholders





$





36,677













$





28,309













$





(5,160





)









$





59,826

















































































(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.







ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)





(in thousands)













December 31, 2024













Structured





Business









Agency





Business









Consolidated











Assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





$





58,188









$





445,615









$





503,803









Restricted cash









134,320













22,056













156,376









Loans and investments, net









11,033,997













—













11,033,997









Loans held-for-sale, net









—













435,759













435,759









Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net









—













368,678













368,678









Securities held-to-maturity, net









—













157,154













157,154









Investments in equity affiliates









76,312













—













76,312









Real estate owned, net









176,543













—













176,543









Goodwill and other intangible assets









12,500













75,619













88,119









Other assets and due from related party









415,310













78,930













494,240









Total assets





$





11,907,170









$





1,583,811









$





13,490,981







































Liabilities:































Debt obligations





$





9,500,901









$





422,661









$





9,923,562









Allowance for loss-sharing obligations









—













83,150













83,150









Other liabilities and due to related party









244,948













87,351













332,299









Total liabilities





$





9,745,849









$





593,162









$





10,339,011



















































ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)





($ in thousands—except share and per share data)













Quarter Ended December 31,









Year Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023













Net income attributable to common stockholders





$





59,826













$





91,659













$





223,272













$





330,065

















































Adjustments:





































Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









5,160

















7,923

















19,278

















29,122













Income from mortgage servicing rights









(13,344





)













(21,144





)













(51,272





)













(69,912





)









Deferred tax benefit









(2,691





)













(719





)













(11,613





)













(7,349





)









Amortization and write-offs of MSRs









20,194

















19,145

















76,922

















77,829













Depreciation and amortization









3,238

















4,115

















12,040

















16,425













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















412

















1,561













Provision for credit losses, net









2,199

















11,206

















65,537

















68,642













Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net









4,535

















(10,880





)













9,212

















(8,844





)









Stock-based compensation









2,485

















2,799

















14,232

















14,940













Distributable earnings (1)





$





81,602













$





104,104













$





358,020













$





452,479

















































Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)





$





0.40













$





0.51













$





1.74













$





2.25

















































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)









205,759,307

















205,498,651

















205,526,610

















201,549,221

















































































(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.





(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.





The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.





The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.





The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.





Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.



