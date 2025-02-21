News & Insights

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Dividend Declaration

February 21, 2025 — 08:20 am EST

Arbor Realty Trust reports Q4 2024 net income of $59.8 million, $0.32 per share; declares $0.43 dividend.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a GAAP net income of $59.8 million ($0.32 per diluted share) and distributable earnings of $81.6 million ($0.40 per diluted share). For the full year, the company posted a net income of $223.3 million ($1.18 per share), down from $330.1 million the previous year. The Agency loan originations reached $1.38 billion, contributing to a servicing portfolio of approximately $33.47 billion, while structured loan originations totaled $684.3 million. The firm successfully reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 4:1 to 2.8:1 in 2024. Additionally, Arbor's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on March 21, 2025. The press release also mentioned that the company organized anearnings conference callfor further discussions on its performance.

Full Release





Fourth Quarter Highlights:





  • GAAP net income of $0.32 and distributable earnings of $0.40, per diluted common share

    1



  • Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share


  • Agency loan originations of $1.38 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$33.47 billion


  • Structured loan originations of $684.3 million, runoff of $900.6 million, and a portfolio of ~$11.30 billion


  • Issued $100.0 million of 9.00% senior notes due 2027







Full Year Highlights:





  • GAAP net income of $1.18 and distributable earnings of $1.74 per diluted common share

    1



  • Agency servicing portfolio growth of 8% from loan originations of $4.47 billion


  • Successfully delevered the Company 30% from a peak debt to equity ratio of 4:1 in 2023, to 2.8:1 at December 31, 2024

    2



  • Structured portfolio reduction of 10% with $2.48 billion of multifamily loan runoff, $1.58 billion of which was recaptured into new agency loan originations


  • Redeemed $200.0 million of our senior notes





UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $91.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the year was $223.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share, compared to $330.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $81.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the year was $358.0 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share, compared to $452.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

1





Agency Business






Loan Origination Platform
Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)


Quarter Ended

Year Ended


December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Fannie Mae
$
556,676

$
616,211

$
2,374,040

$
3,773,532

Freddie Mac

675,244


378,809


1,770,976


756,827

Private Label

27,650


74,162


151,936


299,934

FHA

119,050


27,457


146,507


257,199

SFR - Fixed Rate









27,314


19,328

Total Originations
$
1,378,620

$
1,096,639

$
4,470,773

$
5,106,820









Total Loan Sales
$
1,270,048

$
1,118,977

$
4,609,686

$
4,889,199









Total Loan Commitments
$
1,353,527

$
1,056,490

$
4,443,972

$
5,207,148














For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $78.7 million, compared to $77.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the Agency business was $22.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.75%, compared to $18.6 million and 1.67% for the third quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $13.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 0.99% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $13.2 million and 1.25% for the third quarter of 2024.



At December 31, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $435.8 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $422.7 million.





Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio




The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.47 billion at December 31, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $33.3 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $50.9 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.6 million.
Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)


December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023


UPB

Wtd. Avg.


Fee (bps)

Wtd. Avg.


Life (years)

UPB

Wtd. Avg.


Fee (bps)

Wtd. Avg.


Life (years)

UPB

Wtd. Avg.


Fee (bps)

Wtd. Avg.


Life (years)

Fannie Mae
$
22,730,056

46.4

6.4

$
22,526,022

46.6

6.6

$
21,264,578

47.4

7.4

Freddie Mac

6,077,020

21.5

6.8


5,820,026

21.9

7.1


5,181,933

24.0

8.5

Private Label

2,605,980

18.7

5.5


2,619,485

18.7

5.8


2,510,449

19.5

6.7

FHA

1,506,948

14.1

19.2


1,390,766

14.2

18.9


1,359,624

14.4

19.2

Bridge

278,494

10.4

3.0


380,379

10.9

3.0


379,425

10.9

3.2

SFR-Fixed Rate

271,859

20.1

4.4


275,081

20.1

4.6


287,446

20.1

5.1

Total
$
33,470,357

37.8

6.9

$
33,011,759

38.0

7.1

$
30,983,455

39.1

8.0























Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.8 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at December 31, 2024. The Company recorded a $4.0 million total provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the fourth quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $48.3 million, representing 0.21% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.





Structured Business






Portfolio and Investment Activity
Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)


Quarter Ended

Year Ended


December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023


UPB

%

UPB

%

UPB

%

UPB

%

Bridge:















Multifamily
$
371,250

54
%

$
14,500

6
%

$
444,635

31
%

$
415,330

42
%

SFR

273,087

40
%


239,064

92
%


869,141

61
%


524,060

54
%

Land

















10,350

1
%










644,337

94
%


253,564

98
%


1,324,126

93
%


939,390

96
%

















Mezzanine / Preferred Equity

35,592

5
%


4,900

2
%


97,305

7
%


43,953

4
%

Construction - Multifamily

4,368

1
%










4,368












Total Originations
$
684,297

100
%

$
258,464

100
%

$
1,425,799

100
%

$
983,343

100
%

















Number of Loans Originated

28




38




170




150


















Commitments:















SFR
$
375,894



$
374,070



$
1,438,841



$
1,150,687


Construction - Multifamily

54,000




47,000




101,000








Total Commitments
$
429,894



$
421,070



$
1,539,841



$
1,150,687


















Loan Runoff
$
900,583



$
521,341



$
2,691,583



$
3,354,055







































































































































































































































































Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)


December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023


UPB

%

UPB

%

UPB

%

Bridge:











Multifamily
$
8,725,429

76
%

$
9,208,954

80
%

$
10,789,936

86
%

SFR

1,993,890

18
%


1,783,475

15
%


1,316,803

10
%

Other

173,787

2
%


176,855

2
%


166,505

1
%



10,893,106

96
%


11,169,284

97
%


12,273,244

97
%













Mezzanine/Preferred Equity

404,401

3
%


393,168

3
%


334,198

3
%

Construction - Multifamily

4,367

<1
%
















SFR Permanent

3,082

<1
%


3,086

<1
%


7,564

<1
%

Total Portfolio
$
11,304,956

100
%

$
11,565,538

100
%

$
12,615,006

100
%




















At December 31, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.30 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.90%, compared to $11.57 billion and 7.25% at September 30, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.80% at December 31, 2024, compared to 8.16% at September 30, 2024. The decrease in pay rate was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.46 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.52%, compared to $11.80 billion and 9.04% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in yield was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.



During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL, which was net of $5.5 million of net recoveries related to real estate loan foreclosures. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $239.0 million. The Company had twenty-six non-performing loans with a UPB of $651.8 million, before related loan loss reserves of $23.8 million, compared to twenty-six loans with a UPB of $625.4 million, before loan loss reserves of $37.3 million at September 30, 2024.



In addition, at December 31, 2024, the Company had nine loans with a total UPB of $167.4 million (before related loan loss reserves of $5.0 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to ten loans with a total UPB of $319.2 million at September 30, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.



During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company modified fifteen loans with a total UPB of $466.6 million, the vast majority of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Seven of these loans with a total UPB of $206.3 million contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 4.75% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At December 31, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.51% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.32%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the fourth quarter, $123.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $15.0 million were non-performing at September 30, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.





Financing Activity




The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2024 was $9.54 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.88% as compared to $9.97 billion and a rate of 7.18% at September 30, 2024.



The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.67 billion, as compared to $10.09 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.10%, compared to 7.58% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in average cost was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The Company issued $100.0 million of its 9.00% senior unsecured notes due October 2027 through a private offering. The net proceeds of this offering were used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.





Dividend




The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on March 21, 2025 to common stockholders of record on March 7, 2025.





Earnings Conference Call




The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ424 when prompted by the operator.



A telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-0866 for domestic callers and (402) 220-0662 for international callers.





About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.





Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

(NYSE:

ABR

) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading

Fannie Mae DUS®

lender and

Freddie Mac Optigo®

Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes

bridge

,

CMBS

,

mezzanine and preferred equity

loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.





Safe Harbor Statement




Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





Notes





  1. During the quarterlyearnings conference call the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.


  2. Debt to equity ratio reflects junior subordinated notes as equity.













Contact:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.


Investor Relations


516-506-4200




InvestorRelations@arbor.com





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Income


($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)




Interest income
$
262,871


$
331,060


$
1,167,872


$
1,331,219

Interest expense

180,002



227,479



804,615



903,228

Net interest income

82,869



103,581



363,257



427,991










Other revenue:







Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net

22,180



16,727



74,932



72,522

Mortgage servicing rights

13,344



21,144



51,272



69,912

Servicing revenue, net

33,319



33,073



125,896



130,449

Property operating income

2,705



1,447



7,226



5,708

(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net

(3,833
)


10,345



(8,543
)


6,763

Other income, net

1,129



2,571



8,083



7,667

Total other revenue

68,844



85,307



258,866



293,021










Other expenses:







Employee compensation and benefits

46,283



36,270



181,694



159,788

Selling and administrative

15,034



12,686



54,931



51,260

Property operating expenses

2,446



1,670



7,394



5,897

Depreciation and amortization

2,617



2,446



9,555



9,743

Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)

3,996



3,168



11,782



15,695

Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)

3,641



18,399



68,543



73,446

Total other expenses

74,017



74,639



333,899



315,829









Income before extinguishment of debt, gain on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates, and income taxes

77,696



114,249



288,224



405,183

Loss on extinguishment of debt











(412
)


(1,561
)

Gain on real estate











3,813






(Loss) income from equity affiliates

(1,616
)


3,586



5,772



24,281

Provision for income taxes

(752
)


(7,911
)


(13,478
)


(27,347
)









Net income

75,328



109,924



283,919



400,556









Preferred stock dividends

10,342



10,342



41,369



41,369

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

5,160



7,923



19,278



29,122

Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
59,826


$
91,659


$
223,272


$
330,065









Basic earnings per common share
$
0.32


$
0.49


$
1.18


$
1.79

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.32


$
0.48


$
1.18


$
1.75









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

188,924,182



188,503,682



188,701,149



184,641,642

Diluted

205,759,307



222,861,214



205,526,610



218,843,613









Dividends declared per common share
$
0.43


$
0.43


$
1.72


$
1.68



















ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Balance Sheets


($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023


Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
503,803

$
928,974

Restricted cash

156,376


608,233

Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $238,967 and $195,664)

11,033,997


12,377,806

Loans held-for-sale, net

435,759


551,707

Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net

368,678


391,254

Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $10,846 and $6,256)

157,154


155,279

Investments in equity affiliates

76,312


79,303

Real estate owned, net

176,543


86,991

Due from related party

12,792


64,421

Goodwill and other intangible assets

88,119


91,378

Other assets

481,448


403,290

Total assets
$
13,490,981

$
15,738,636






Liabilities and Equity:



Credit and repurchase facilities
$
3,559,490

$
3,237,827

Securitized debt

4,622,489


6,935,010

Senior unsecured notes

1,236,147


1,333,968

Convertible senior unsecured notes

285,853


283,118

Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities

144,686


143,896

Mortgage notes payable - real estate owned

74,897


44,339

Due to related party

4,474


13,799

Due to borrowers

47,627


121,707

Allowance for loss-sharing obligations

83,150


71,634

Other liabilities

280,198


298,733

Total liabilities

10,339,011


12,484,031






Equity:



Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:

633,684


633,684

Special voting preferred - 16,293,589 shares



6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares



6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares



6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 189,259,435 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding

1,893


1,885

Additional paid-in capital

2,375,469


2,367,188

Retained earnings

13,039


115,216

Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity

3,024,085


3,117,973





Noncontrolling interest

127,885


136,632

Total equity

3,151,970


3,254,605





Total liabilities and equity
$
13,490,981

$
15,738,636









ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)


(in thousands)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024


Structured


Business

Agency


Business

Other

(1)

Consolidated

Interest income
$
248,696


$
14,175


$




$
262,871

Interest expense

173,061



6,941








180,002

Net interest income

75,635



7,234








82,869










Other revenue:







Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net






22,180








22,180

Mortgage servicing rights






13,344








13,344

Servicing revenue






50,924








50,924

Amortization of MSRs






(17,605
)







(17,605
)

Property operating income

2,705













2,705

Loss on derivative instruments, net






(3,833
)







(3,833
)

Other income (loss), net

1,617



(488
)







1,129

Total other revenue

4,322



64,522








68,844










Other expenses:







Employee compensation and benefits

16,064



30,219








46,283

Selling and administrative

7,953



7,081








15,034

Property operating expenses

2,446













2,446

Depreciation and amortization

2,226



391








2,617

Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)






3,996








3,996

Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)

3,359



282








3,641

Total other expenses

32,048



41,969








74,017









Income before loss from equity affiliates and income taxes

47,909



29,787








77,696









Loss from equity affiliates

(1,616
)












(1,616
)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

726



(1,478
)







(752
)









Net income

47,019



28,309








75,328









Preferred stock dividends

10,342













10,342

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest











5,160



5,160

Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
36,677


$
28,309


$
(5,160
)

$
59,826


















(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.




ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)


(in thousands)
December 31, 2024


Structured


Business

Agency


Business

Consolidated


Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
58,188

$
445,615

$
503,803

Restricted cash

134,320


22,056


156,376

Loans and investments, net

11,033,997






11,033,997

Loans held-for-sale, net





435,759


435,759

Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net





368,678


368,678

Securities held-to-maturity, net





157,154


157,154

Investments in equity affiliates

76,312






76,312

Real estate owned, net

176,543






176,543

Goodwill and other intangible assets

12,500


75,619


88,119

Other assets and due from related party

415,310


78,930


494,240

Total assets
$
11,907,170

$
1,583,811

$
13,490,981








Liabilities:





Debt obligations
$
9,500,901

$
422,661

$
9,923,562

Allowance for loss-sharing obligations





83,150


83,150

Other liabilities and due to related party

244,948


87,351


332,299

Total liabilities
$
9,745,849

$
593,162

$
10,339,011












ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)


($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
59,826


$
91,659


$
223,272


$
330,065









Adjustments:







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

5,160



7,923



19,278



29,122

Income from mortgage servicing rights

(13,344
)


(21,144
)


(51,272
)


(69,912
)

Deferred tax benefit

(2,691
)


(719
)


(11,613
)


(7,349
)

Amortization and write-offs of MSRs

20,194



19,145



76,922



77,829

Depreciation and amortization

3,238



4,115



12,040



16,425

Loss on extinguishment of debt











412



1,561

Provision for credit losses, net

2,199



11,206



65,537



68,642

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

4,535



(10,880
)


9,212



(8,844
)

Stock-based compensation

2,485



2,799



14,232



14,940

Distributable earnings (1)
$
81,602


$
104,104


$
358,020


$
452,479









Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)
$
0.40


$
0.51


$
1.74


$
2.25









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)

205,759,307



205,498,651



205,526,610



201,549,221


















(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.



(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.



The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.



The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.



The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.



Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.






