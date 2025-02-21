Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Dividend Declaration

Arbor Realty Trust reports Q4 2024 net income of $59.8 million, $0.32 per share; declares $0.43 dividend.
Quiver AI Summary
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a GAAP net income of $59.8 million ($0.32 per diluted share) and distributable earnings of $81.6 million ($0.40 per diluted share). For the full year, the company posted a net income of $223.3 million ($1.18 per share), down from $330.1 million the previous year. The Agency loan originations reached $1.38 billion, contributing to a servicing portfolio of approximately $33.47 billion, while structured loan originations totaled $684.3 million. The firm successfully reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 4:1 to 2.8:1 in 2024. Additionally, Arbor's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on March 21, 2025. The press release also mentioned that the company organized anearnings conference callfor further discussions on its performance.
Potential Positives
- GAAP net income for Q4 2024 was $59.8 million, indicating stable earnings in a challenging environment.
- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share, which demonstrates continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Successfully reduced the debt-to-equity ratio from 4:1 in 2023 to 2.8:1 by the end of 2024, highlighting effective financial management and risk mitigation.
- Achieved agency servicing portfolio growth of 8% over the year, reflecting successful loan originations and robust business performance.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the fourth quarter decreased significantly to $59.8 million, a decline from $91.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating potential issues in profitability.
- Distributable earnings fell to $81.6 million for the quarter compared to $104.1 million in the prior year quarter, suggesting weakening operational performance.
- Non-performing loans increased to a UPB of $651.8 million, raising concerns about asset quality and future loan loss provisions.
FAQ
What are Arbor Realty Trust's fourth quarter financial results?
Arbor reported a GAAP net income of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, and distributable earnings of $81.6 million.
How much is the declared cash dividend per share?
The company declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
What were the agency loan originations for the fourth quarter?
Arbor's agency loan originations reached $1.38 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024.
How did Arbor Realty Trust reduce its debt-to-equity ratio?
Arbor's debt-to-equity ratio improved from 4:1 to 2.8:1 by deleveraging 30% in 2023.
What was Arbor Realty Trust's total agency servicing portfolio value?
The total agency servicing portfolio grew to approximately $33.47 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ABR Insider Trading Activity
$ABR insiders have traded $ABR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM C GREEN has made 6 purchases buying 15,988 shares for an estimated $215,354 and 0 sales.
- DAVID ERWIN FRIEDMAN (CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod) has made 2 purchases buying 1,775 shares for an estimated $23,229 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ABR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $ABR stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 799,973 shares (+90.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,079,626
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 764,869 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,593,435
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 733,119 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,153,698
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 501,626 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,947,520
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 393,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,443,742
- STATE STREET CORP added 379,451 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,255,396
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 375,293 shares (+496.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,197,808
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
GAAP net income of $0.32 and distributable earnings of $0.40, per diluted common share
1
Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share
Agency loan originations of $1.38 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$33.47 billion
Structured loan originations of $684.3 million, runoff of $900.6 million, and a portfolio of ~$11.30 billion
Issued $100.0 million of 9.00% senior notes due 2027
Full Year Highlights:
GAAP net income of $1.18 and distributable earnings of $1.74 per diluted common share
1
Agency servicing portfolio growth of 8% from loan originations of $4.47 billion
Successfully delevered the Company 30% from a peak debt to equity ratio of 4:1 in 2023, to 2.8:1 at December 31, 2024
2
Structured portfolio reduction of 10% with $2.48 billion of multifamily loan runoff, $1.58 billion of which was recaptured into new agency loan originations
Redeemed $200.0 million of our senior notes
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $91.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the year was $223.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share, compared to $330.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $81.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Distributable earnings for the year was $358.0 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share, compared to $452.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023.
1
Agency Business
Loan Origination Platform
Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Fannie Mae
$
556,676
$
616,211
$
2,374,040
$
3,773,532
Freddie Mac
675,244
378,809
1,770,976
756,827
Private Label
27,650
74,162
151,936
299,934
FHA
119,050
27,457
146,507
257,199
SFR - Fixed Rate
—
—
27,314
19,328
Total Originations
$
1,378,620
$
1,096,639
$
4,470,773
$
5,106,820
Total Loan Sales
$
1,270,048
$
1,118,977
$
4,609,686
$
4,889,199
Total Loan Commitments
$
1,353,527
$
1,056,490
$
4,443,972
$
5,207,148
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $78.7 million, compared to $77.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the Agency business was $22.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.75%, compared to $18.6 million and 1.67% for the third quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $13.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 0.99% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $13.2 million and 1.25% for the third quarter of 2024.
At December 31, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $435.8 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $422.7 million.
Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio
The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.47 billion at December 31, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $33.3 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $50.9 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.6 million.
Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
UPB
Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)
Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)
UPB
Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)
Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)
UPB
Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)
Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)
Fannie Mae
$
22,730,056
46.4
6.4
$
22,526,022
46.6
6.6
$
21,264,578
47.4
7.4
Freddie Mac
6,077,020
21.5
6.8
5,820,026
21.9
7.1
5,181,933
24.0
8.5
Private Label
2,605,980
18.7
5.5
2,619,485
18.7
5.8
2,510,449
19.5
6.7
FHA
1,506,948
14.1
19.2
1,390,766
14.2
18.9
1,359,624
14.4
19.2
Bridge
278,494
10.4
3.0
380,379
10.9
3.0
379,425
10.9
3.2
SFR-Fixed Rate
271,859
20.1
4.4
275,081
20.1
4.6
287,446
20.1
5.1
Total
$
33,470,357
37.8
6.9
$
33,011,759
38.0
7.1
$
30,983,455
39.1
8.0
Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.8 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at December 31, 2024. The Company recorded a $4.0 million total provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the fourth quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $48.3 million, representing 0.21% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.
Structured Business
Portfolio and Investment Activity
Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
UPB
%
UPB
%
UPB
%
UPB
%
Bridge:
Multifamily
$
371,250
54
%
$
14,500
6
%
$
444,635
31
%
$
415,330
42
%
SFR
273,087
40
%
239,064
92
%
869,141
61
%
524,060
54
%
Land
—
—
—
—
10,350
1
%
—
—
644,337
94
%
253,564
98
%
1,324,126
93
%
939,390
96
%
Mezzanine / Preferred Equity
35,592
5
%
4,900
2
%
97,305
7
%
43,953
4
%
Construction - Multifamily
4,368
1
%
—
—
4,368
—
—
—
Total Originations
$
684,297
100
%
$
258,464
100
%
$
1,425,799
100
%
$
983,343
100
%
Number of Loans Originated
28
38
170
150
Commitments:
SFR
$
375,894
$
374,070
$
1,438,841
$
1,150,687
Construction - Multifamily
54,000
47,000
101,000
—
Total Commitments
$
429,894
$
421,070
$
1,539,841
$
1,150,687
Loan Runoff
$
900,583
$
521,341
$
2,691,583
$
3,354,055
Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
UPB
%
UPB
%
UPB
%
Bridge:
Multifamily
$
8,725,429
76
%
$
9,208,954
80
%
$
10,789,936
86
%
SFR
1,993,890
18
%
1,783,475
15
%
1,316,803
10
%
Other
173,787
2
%
176,855
2
%
166,505
1
%
10,893,106
96
%
11,169,284
97
%
12,273,244
97
%
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity
404,401
3
%
393,168
3
%
334,198
3
%
Construction - Multifamily
4,367
<1
%
—
—
—
—
SFR Permanent
3,082
<1
%
3,086
<1
%
7,564
<1
%
Total Portfolio
$
11,304,956
100
%
$
11,565,538
100
%
$
12,615,006
100
%
At December 31, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.30 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.90%, compared to $11.57 billion and 7.25% at September 30, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.80% at December 31, 2024, compared to 8.16% at September 30, 2024. The decrease in pay rate was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.46 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.52%, compared to $11.80 billion and 9.04% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in yield was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL, which was net of $5.5 million of net recoveries related to real estate loan foreclosures. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $239.0 million. The Company had twenty-six non-performing loans with a UPB of $651.8 million, before related loan loss reserves of $23.8 million, compared to twenty-six loans with a UPB of $625.4 million, before loan loss reserves of $37.3 million at September 30, 2024.
In addition, at December 31, 2024, the Company had nine loans with a total UPB of $167.4 million (before related loan loss reserves of $5.0 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to ten loans with a total UPB of $319.2 million at September 30, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company modified fifteen loans with a total UPB of $466.6 million, the vast majority of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Seven of these loans with a total UPB of $206.3 million contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 4.75% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At December 31, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.51% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.32%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the fourth quarter, $123.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $15.0 million were non-performing at September 30, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.
Financing Activity
The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2024 was $9.54 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.88% as compared to $9.97 billion and a rate of 7.18% at September 30, 2024.
The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.67 billion, as compared to $10.09 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.10%, compared to 7.58% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in average cost was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company issued $100.0 million of its 9.00% senior unsecured notes due October 2027 through a private offering. The net proceeds of this offering were used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.
Dividend
The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on March 21, 2025 to common stockholders of record on March 7, 2025.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ424 when prompted by the operator.
A telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-0866 for domestic callers and (402) 220-0662 for international callers.
About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
(NYSE:
ABR
) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading
Fannie Mae DUS®
lender and
Freddie Mac Optigo®
Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes
bridge
,
CMBS
,
mezzanine and preferred equity
loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Notes
During the quarterlyearnings conference call the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
Debt to equity ratio reflects junior subordinated notes as equity.
Contact:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
516-506-4200
InvestorRelations@arbor.com
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest income
$
262,871
$
331,060
$
1,167,872
$
1,331,219
Interest expense
180,002
227,479
804,615
903,228
Net interest income
82,869
103,581
363,257
427,991
Other revenue:
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net
22,180
16,727
74,932
72,522
Mortgage servicing rights
13,344
21,144
51,272
69,912
Servicing revenue, net
33,319
33,073
125,896
130,449
Property operating income
2,705
1,447
7,226
5,708
(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net
(3,833
)
10,345
(8,543
)
6,763
Other income, net
1,129
2,571
8,083
7,667
Total other revenue
68,844
85,307
258,866
293,021
Other expenses:
Employee compensation and benefits
46,283
36,270
181,694
159,788
Selling and administrative
15,034
12,686
54,931
51,260
Property operating expenses
2,446
1,670
7,394
5,897
Depreciation and amortization
2,617
2,446
9,555
9,743
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)
3,996
3,168
11,782
15,695
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)
3,641
18,399
68,543
73,446
Total other expenses
74,017
74,639
333,899
315,829
Income before extinguishment of debt, gain on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates, and income taxes
77,696
114,249
288,224
405,183
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(412
)
(1,561
)
Gain on real estate
—
—
3,813
—
(Loss) income from equity affiliates
(1,616
)
3,586
5,772
24,281
Provision for income taxes
(752
)
(7,911
)
(13,478
)
(27,347
)
Net income
75,328
109,924
283,919
400,556
Preferred stock dividends
10,342
10,342
41,369
41,369
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
5,160
7,923
19,278
29,122
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
59,826
$
91,659
$
223,272
$
330,065
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.32
$
0.49
$
1.18
$
1.79
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.32
$
0.48
$
1.18
$
1.75
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
188,924,182
188,503,682
188,701,149
184,641,642
Diluted
205,759,307
222,861,214
205,526,610
218,843,613
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.43
$
0.43
$
1.72
$
1.68
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
503,803
$
928,974
Restricted cash
156,376
608,233
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $238,967 and $195,664)
11,033,997
12,377,806
Loans held-for-sale, net
435,759
551,707
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net
368,678
391,254
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $10,846 and $6,256)
157,154
155,279
Investments in equity affiliates
76,312
79,303
Real estate owned, net
176,543
86,991
Due from related party
12,792
64,421
Goodwill and other intangible assets
88,119
91,378
Other assets
481,448
403,290
Total assets
$
13,490,981
$
15,738,636
Liabilities and Equity:
Credit and repurchase facilities
$
3,559,490
$
3,237,827
Securitized debt
4,622,489
6,935,010
Senior unsecured notes
1,236,147
1,333,968
Convertible senior unsecured notes
285,853
283,118
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities
144,686
143,896
Mortgage notes payable - real estate owned
74,897
44,339
Due to related party
4,474
13,799
Due to borrowers
47,627
121,707
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations
83,150
71,634
Other liabilities
280,198
298,733
Total liabilities
10,339,011
12,484,031
Equity:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:
633,684
633,684
Special voting preferred - 16,293,589 shares
6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares
6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares
6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 189,259,435 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding
1,893
1,885
Additional paid-in capital
2,375,469
2,367,188
Retained earnings
13,039
115,216
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity
3,024,085
3,117,973
Noncontrolling interest
127,885
136,632
Total equity
3,151,970
3,254,605
Total liabilities and equity
$
13,490,981
$
15,738,636
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
Structured
Business
Agency
Business
Other
(1)
Consolidated
Interest income
$
248,696
$
14,175
$
—
$
262,871
Interest expense
173,061
6,941
—
180,002
Net interest income
75,635
7,234
—
82,869
Other revenue:
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net
—
22,180
—
22,180
Mortgage servicing rights
—
13,344
—
13,344
Servicing revenue
—
50,924
—
50,924
Amortization of MSRs
—
(17,605
)
—
(17,605
)
Property operating income
2,705
—
—
2,705
Loss on derivative instruments, net
—
(3,833
)
—
(3,833
)
Other income (loss), net
1,617
(488
)
—
1,129
Total other revenue
4,322
64,522
—
68,844
Other expenses:
Employee compensation and benefits
16,064
30,219
—
46,283
Selling and administrative
7,953
7,081
—
15,034
Property operating expenses
2,446
—
—
2,446
Depreciation and amortization
2,226
391
—
2,617
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)
—
3,996
—
3,996
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)
3,359
282
—
3,641
Total other expenses
32,048
41,969
—
74,017
Income before loss from equity affiliates and income taxes
47,909
29,787
—
77,696
Loss from equity affiliates
(1,616
)
—
—
(1,616
)
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
726
(1,478
)
—
(752
)
Net income
47,019
28,309
—
75,328
Preferred stock dividends
10,342
—
—
10,342
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
5,160
5,160
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
36,677
$
28,309
$
(5,160
)
$
59,826
(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31, 2024
Structured
Business
Agency
Business
Consolidated
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
58,188
$
445,615
$
503,803
Restricted cash
134,320
22,056
156,376
Loans and investments, net
11,033,997
—
11,033,997
Loans held-for-sale, net
—
435,759
435,759
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net
—
368,678
368,678
Securities held-to-maturity, net
—
157,154
157,154
Investments in equity affiliates
76,312
—
76,312
Real estate owned, net
176,543
—
176,543
Goodwill and other intangible assets
12,500
75,619
88,119
Other assets and due from related party
415,310
78,930
494,240
Total assets
$
11,907,170
$
1,583,811
$
13,490,981
Liabilities:
Debt obligations
$
9,500,901
$
422,661
$
9,923,562
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations
—
83,150
83,150
Other liabilities and due to related party
244,948
87,351
332,299
Total liabilities
$
9,745,849
$
593,162
$
10,339,011
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
59,826
$
91,659
$
223,272
$
330,065
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
5,160
7,923
19,278
29,122
Income from mortgage servicing rights
(13,344
)
(21,144
)
(51,272
)
(69,912
)
Deferred tax benefit
(2,691
)
(719
)
(11,613
)
(7,349
)
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs
20,194
19,145
76,922
77,829
Depreciation and amortization
3,238
4,115
12,040
16,425
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
412
1,561
Provision for credit losses, net
2,199
11,206
65,537
68,642
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net
4,535
(10,880
)
9,212
(8,844
)
Stock-based compensation
2,485
2,799
14,232
14,940
Distributable earnings (1)
$
81,602
$
104,104
$
358,020
$
452,479
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)
$
0.40
$
0.51
$
1.74
$
2.25
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)
205,759,307
205,498,651
205,526,610
201,549,221
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.