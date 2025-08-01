Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $23.95 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $47.40 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.07 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to $61.69 million from $65.14 million last year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.95 Mln. vs. $47.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $61.69 Mln vs. $65.14 Mln last year.

