Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends for Series D, E, and F Preferred Stock

Arbor Realty Trust declared dividends for Series D, E, and F preferred stock, payable July 30, 2025.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for its Series D, E, and F cumulative redeemable preferred stock, amounting to $0.3984375, $0.390625, and $0.390625 per share, respectively. These dividends cover the period from April 30, 2025, to July 29, 2025, and will be paid on July 30, 2025, to stockholders recorded as of July 15, 2025. Arbor Realty Trust, a nationwide real estate investment trust and lender, focuses on loan origination and servicing across various real estate assets, managing a significant servicing portfolio and holding reputable lending statuses with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company also provided a safe harbor statement concerning forward-looking statements that may be impacted by various economic and market conditions.

Potential Positives

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has declared cash dividends for its Series D, E, and F preferred stock, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The specified dividend amounts reflect increased confidence in the company's financial stability, having accrued from April 30, 2025 through July 29, 2025.

The scheduled payment of dividends on July 30, 2025, provides a clear timeline for investors, enhancing shareholder confidence and financial planning.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of preferred stock dividends may indicate financial strain or challenges in generating sufficient cash flow, potentially raising investor concerns.

Forward-looking statements include cautionary language about uncertainties, which could undermine investor confidence.

Failure to assure future performance or stability in the face of risks like economic conditions and interest rate changes may reflect negatively on management's outlook.

FAQ

What are the declared cash dividends for Arbor Realty Trust's preferred stock?

The declared cash dividends for Arbor Realty Trust's Series D, E, and F preferred stock are $0.3984375, $0.390625, and $0.390625 per share, respectively.

When are Arbor Realty Trust's dividends payable?

The dividends are payable on July 30, 2025, to preferred stockholders of record on July 15, 2025.

What is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.?

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender specializing in multifamily and commercial real estate assets.

What type of products does Arbor Realty Trust offer?

Arbor Realty Trust offers bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans, along with loan origination and servicing for various portfolios.

What are forward-looking statements in Arbor's press release?

Forward-looking statements are management’s expectations that may differ due to economic trends, interest rates, and other uncertainties affecting results.

$ABR Insider Trading Activity

$ABR insiders have traded $ABR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IVAN KAUFMAN (COB, CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 210,000 shares for an estimated $1,942,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL ELENIO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GIANNI OTTAVIANO (EVP, Struc Fin Prod) has made 2 purchases buying 4,527 shares for an estimated $40,476 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID ERWIN FRIEDMAN (CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod) has made 4 purchases buying 4,500 shares for an estimated $39,318 and 0 sales.

$ABR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $ABR stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series D, Series E, and Series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock of $0.3984375, $0.390625, and $0.390625 per share, respectively. The Series D, E, and F preferred stock dividends reflect accrued dividends from April 30, 2025 through July 29, 2025. The dividends are payable on July 30, 2025 to preferred stockholders of record on July 15, 2025.









Safe Harbor Statement









Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





