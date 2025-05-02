ARBOR REALTY TRUST Earnings Results: $ABR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARBOR REALTY TRUST ($ABR) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $240,690,000, beating estimates of $77,941,700 by $162,748,300.
ARBOR REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity
ARBOR REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $ABR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM C GREEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,269 shares for an estimated $74,661 and 0 sales.
ARBOR REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of ARBOR REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 799,973 shares (+90.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,079,626
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 764,869 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,593,435
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 733,119 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,153,698
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 501,626 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,947,520
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 393,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,443,742
- STATE STREET CORP added 379,451 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,255,396
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 375,293 shares (+496.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,197,808
