ARBOR REALTY TRUST Earnings Preview: Recent $ABR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARBOR REALTY TRUST ($ABR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $84,053,816 and earnings of $0.37 per share.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

ARBOR REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $ABR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM C GREEN has made 6 purchases buying 15,988 shares for an estimated $215,354 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID ERWIN FRIEDMAN (CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod) has made 2 purchases buying 1,775 shares for an estimated $23,229 and 0 sales.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of ARBOR REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

