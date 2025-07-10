Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ended the recent trading session at $11.25, demonstrating a +2.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 4.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.79%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.56%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $237.24 million, showing a 20.17% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $959.31 million, indicating changes of -32.18% and -17.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.