Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.53%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 11.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 22.81% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $301 million, reflecting a 10.35% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.75 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, demonstrating changes of -22.22% and -9.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.46 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 217, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

