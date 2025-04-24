Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) reached $11.17, with a -1.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.61% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.35, marking a 25.53% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $244.25 million, down 23.98% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $950.63 million, indicating changes of -22.41% and -18.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.69% higher. Currently, Arbor Realty Trust is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.16.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

