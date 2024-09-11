Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.44, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 23.64% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $279.61 million, indicating a 16.9% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $1.17 billion, representing changes of -21.33% and -12.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.62.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

