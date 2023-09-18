Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $15.76, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $329.2 million, up 26.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.59% and +38.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% higher within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.65, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.