Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $11.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 23.76% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $321.07 million, up 92.6% from the year-ago period.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.8% and +38.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.77, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.