Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $13.18, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 23.16% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $183.38 million, up 74.39% from the year-ago period.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $773.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.46% and +65.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.79, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

