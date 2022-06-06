Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $16.14, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $183.38 million, up 74.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $773.65 million. These totals would mark changes of -7.46% and +65.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.65% higher. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.89, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.