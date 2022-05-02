Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $16.98, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.16% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 11.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, down 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $165.19 million, up 81.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $730.82 million, which would represent changes of -11.44% and +56.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.99% higher. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.63.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.