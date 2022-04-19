Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $17.30, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $161.9 million, up 77.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $704.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -13.93% and +51.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.65.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

