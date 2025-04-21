Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the latest trading day at $10.84, indicating a -1.72% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 10.11% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 4.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.53%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $244.25 million, indicating a 23.98% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $964.47 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.41% and -17.42%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.69% higher. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.21.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.