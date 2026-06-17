Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) was down 1.16% at $5.10. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 11.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 5.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting a 56% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $233.71 million, down 2.74% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $935.22 million, representing changes of -57.01% and -0.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 36.31% lower. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.43 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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