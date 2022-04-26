Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $17.16, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 6.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2022. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $161.9 million, up 77.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $704.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -13.93% and +51.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.37, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

