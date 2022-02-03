Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.06, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $139.4 million, up 61.79% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.67, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.