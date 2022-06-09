Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.63, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, down 4.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $183.38 million, up 74.39% from the prior-year quarter.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $773.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.46% and +65.99%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.68, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

