Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 18.71% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, down 4.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $183.38 million, up 74.39% from the prior-year quarter.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $773.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.46% and +65.99%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.48, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

