Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ending at $15.48, denoting a -0.51% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.93% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.53%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 14.41% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 23.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $279.61 million, indicating a 16.9% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $1.17 billion, representing changes of -21.33% and -12.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Arbor Realty Trust is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.99.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

