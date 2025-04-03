Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) standing at $11.72, reflecting a -0.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 4.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.97%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 4.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 2.42% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 27.66% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $243.16 million, indicating a 24.32% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.37 per share and a revenue of $950.65 million, indicating changes of -21.26% and -18.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.