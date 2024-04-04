Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) reached $12.89, with a -0.77% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.23% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 1.48% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.42%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $310.74 million, showing a 5.25% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.11% and -11.69%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.64 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

