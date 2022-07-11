Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.95% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $183.38 million, up 74.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $773.65 million, which would represent changes of -7.46% and +65.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.23, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

