Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $14.17, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.27% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $310.97 million, up 115.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.96, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.