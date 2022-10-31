Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $13.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 20.26% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 4.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $247.59 million, up 97.32% from the year-ago period.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $912.18 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.99% and +95.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.48, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.