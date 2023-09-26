Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.73, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $329.2 million, up 26.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.59% and +38.33%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.11, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

