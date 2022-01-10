Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $18.72, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $139.4 million, up 61.79% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.07.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

