Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.83, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.92%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 13.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.40 million, up 26.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $323.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.96% and +28.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.44% higher. ABR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, ABR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.97.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

