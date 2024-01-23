Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ended the recent trading session at $13.91, demonstrating a -1.35% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 10.53% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.48, reflecting a 20% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $323.16 million, reflecting a 0.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.36% decrease. Currently, Arbor Realty Trust is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.52. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.12 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

