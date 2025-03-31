Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $11.75, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.14%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 4.7% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 3.92% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.34, reflecting a 27.66% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $243.16 million, down 24.32% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.37 per share and a revenue of $950.65 million, representing changes of -21.26% and -18.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.27.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.