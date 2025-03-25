Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ended the recent trading session at $12.10, demonstrating a -1.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 4.71% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, down 27.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $243.16 million, down 24.32% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.37 per share and a revenue of $950.65 million, indicating changes of -21.26% and -18.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.17% lower. As of now, Arbor Realty Trust holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.54 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

