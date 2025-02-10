Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) reached $13.70, with a -0.36% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $260.98 million, indicating a 21.17% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.16% decrease. As of now, Arbor Realty Trust holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.44, so one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.