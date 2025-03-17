Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.23, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 9.81% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 4.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 27.66% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $243.16 million, reflecting a 24.32% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.37 per share and a revenue of $950.65 million, demonstrating changes of -21.26% and -18.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.89% lower within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.68 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.