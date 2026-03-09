Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $8.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 11.41% outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.43%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $234 million, indicating a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $940.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.35% and +0.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.99.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, placing it within the bottom 9% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

