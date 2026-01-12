Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $7.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.22% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 9.02% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.21, marking a 47.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $221.71 million, indicating a 15.66% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.08 per share and a revenue of $925.71 million, indicating changes of -37.93% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.8% downward. Currently, Arbor Realty Trust is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.96, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

