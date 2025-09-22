Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $11.74, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.7%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 0.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.88%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $241.53 million, indicating a 15.7% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.1 per share and revenue of $962.02 million. These totals would mark changes of -36.78% and -17.63%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Arbor Realty Trust holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.25.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.