Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.90, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.02%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 14.49% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.29, marking a 35.56% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $237.24 million, reflecting a 20.17% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $959.31 million, signifying shifts of -32.18% and -17.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.74, so one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

