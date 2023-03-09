Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.36, changing hands as low as $14.11 per share. Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.1601 per share, with $17.8873 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.14.
