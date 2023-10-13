Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 9.83% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $329.1 million, up 26.68% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating changes of -4.04% and +38.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.36% downward. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

