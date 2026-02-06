Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $7.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.18%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 1.54% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 1.57% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 47.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $221.71 million, down 15.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $925.71 million. These totals would mark changes of -37.93% and -20.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.85 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

