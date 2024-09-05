Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ending at $13.09, denoting a +0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.3% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 1.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $279.61 million, down 16.9% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $1.17 billion, signifying shifts of -21.33% and -12.36%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.89% upward. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.59.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

