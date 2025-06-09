Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.42, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 0.97% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 35.56% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $237.24 million, indicating a 20.17% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $959.31 million, which would represent changes of -32.18% and -17.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.17, so one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

